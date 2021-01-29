Sign-in Help
FCA trader chat warning hints at virus misconduct probes

Published on: 29 January 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) recent demand that traders and bankers working from home should record their communications has put finance companies on notice that the City watchdog is investigating potential misconduct arising from the shift to remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

