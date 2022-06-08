LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Pensions / Members and benefits / Pension freedoms

Legal News

FCA and TPR urge pension companies to boost client communication

Published on: 08 June 2022
Published by: Law360
  • FCA and TPR urge pension companies to boost client communication

Article summary

Law360, London: The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and The Pensions Regulator (TPR) told retirement savings plan providers on 7 June 2022 to communicate better with consumers when responding to industry feedback on how to engage clients to make better decisions about their savings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE)

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As