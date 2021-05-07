FCA to keep pension transfer advice in spotlight until 2022

Law360: The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced on 7 May 2021 that it will continue an ongoing review into pension transfer guidance issued by financial advisers until early 2022.
