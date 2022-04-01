FCA to end temporary digital register, allows extensions

Law360, London: The finance services watchdog will end its regime on 1 April 2022 that enabled crypto-asset companies awaiting registration to continue trading, but said it will allow extensions for a few firms in certain circumstances, such as those being wound up.
