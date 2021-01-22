Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Key developments and materials / Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Legal News

FCA test case—documentation for policyholders

FCA test case—documentation for policyholders
Published on: 22 January 2021
Updated on: 22 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • FCA test case—documentation for policyholders

Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: Following the Supreme Court decision in the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) test case concerning non-damage business interruption (BI) insurance, the FCA has produced a table summarising the outcome of the High Court and Supreme Court decisions in order to assist policyholders and other stakeholders navigate the High Court and Supreme Court decisions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

LEXISNEXIS

A company’s constitution

What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More