Legal News

FCA stops British Steel pension adviser disposing of assets

Published on: 15 February 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has told a financial adviser, that offered guidance on British Steel Pension Scheme transfers, to stop disposing of assets without permission, ahead of a redress programme for the retirement plan that was hit by scandal. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

