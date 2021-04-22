Sign-in Help
Home / Financial Services / Regulation of insurance / General matters relating to insurance regulation

Legal News

FCA seeks to claw back £7.5m in test case legal costs

FCA seeks to claw back £7.5m in test case legal costs
Published on: 22 April 2021
Published by: Law360
  • FCA seeks to claw back £7.5m in test case legal costs

Article summary

Law360, London: The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has said it is considering whether to charge insurers £7.5m to cover its legal costs after it brought a landmark High Court case over disputed cover for businesses forced to close by the coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdowns. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

Overreaching—sales by trustees of land

Broadly, the doctrine of overreaching enables purchasers (which includes tenants and mortgagees) in good faith for money or money’s worth to rely solely on the legal title. In the case of registered land, this means the entries entered on the register of title, as it records ownership of the legal

LEXISNEXIS

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

LEXISNEXIS

The equity of redemption

Disposal and devolutionThe equity of redemption arises as soon as the mortgage is made. It is an interest in the land which the mortgagor can:•transfer, lease or mortgage inter vivos, or•by will (it passes on intestacy)No cloggingIt is a fundamental principle of a mortgage that there must be no clog

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More