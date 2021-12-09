LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

FCA says fee hike is necessary to protect against next LC&F

Published on: 09 December 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) defended on 8 December 2021 its decision to almost double the fees it charges for authorising finance companies to help it weed out the next London Capital & Finance (LC&F), a high-profile collapse in which investors lost £236m (US$311m). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

