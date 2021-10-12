- FCA publishes striking new analysis from its annual financial crime data returns 2017–2020
Financial Services analysis: Zia Ullah, partner and head of corporate crime and investigations, Steve Smith, partner, Greg Brandman, partner, and Ruth Paley, legal director from Eversheds Sutherland, together with Ian Stott, Head of Financial Services, Konexo, analyse the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) analysis of firms’ annual financial crime data returns (REP-CRIM) provided between 2017–20.
