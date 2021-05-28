menu-search
FCA proposes new Consumer Duty—TCF with bigger teeth?

Published on: 28 May 2021
Article summary

Financial Services analysis: Partners Polly James and Matthew Baker together with Principal Knowledge Development Lawyer Samantha Paul of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) take a closer look at the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) recent consultation paper containing proposals relating to the standards expected of regulated firms to ensure the protection of retail consumers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

