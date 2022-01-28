FCA Policy Statement PS21/21—the stronger nudge to pensions guidance—feedback on CP21/11 and final rules and guidance

Pensions analysis: On 1 December 2021, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published its final rules and guidance for firms to implement a ‘stronger nudge’ for pension consumers to use Pension Wise. Beth Brown, counsel at Mayer Brown, examines the latest rules and guidance, the implications for pension providers and consumers, and what happens next.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,
Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost
Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)An arms length management organisation (ALMO) is a not-for-profit company that provides housing services on behalf of a local housing authority (LHA). Usually an ALMO is set up by the LHA to manage and improve all or part of its housing stock with the LHA
Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a
0330 161 1234