FCA Policy Statement PS21/21—the stronger nudge to pensions guidance—feedback on CP21/11 and final rules and guidance

Published on: 28 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What was the background to the policy statement?
  • What changes does the policy statement introduce?
  • What are the implications for pension providers and pension consumers?
  • What happens next?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: On 1 December 2021, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published its final rules and guidance for firms to implement a ‘stronger nudge’ for pension consumers to use Pension Wise. Beth Brown, counsel at Mayer Brown, examines the latest rules and guidance, the implications for pension providers and consumers, and what happens next. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

