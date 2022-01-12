FCA/NatWest Case—new developments and insights for regulated firms

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: Sara George, partner and consulting editorial board member of LexisPSL Financial Services, Rachpal K Thind, partner, and Katie Chin, associate at Sidley Austin LLP, set out the FCA’s rationale for why a criminal prosecution was pursued despite NatWest’s AML systems’ being ‘consistent with industry standards’; the possibility of individual prosecutions being pursued in the future; and the next steps for regulated firms to take. or to read the full analysis.