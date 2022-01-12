LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Corporate Crime / Money laundering / Anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing offences

FCA/NatWest Case—new developments and insights for regulated firms

Published on: 12 January 2022
  • FCA/NatWest Case—new developments and insights for regulated firms
  • Why did the FCA choose to pursue criminal prosecution?
  • Failures in NatWest’s AML systems and procedures
  • Public interest
  • Why were no individuals prosecuted, and will the FCA pursue this?
  • What are the next steps for regulated firms?

Financial Services analysis: Sara George, partner and consulting editorial board member of LexisPSL Financial Services, Rachpal K Thind, partner, and Katie Chin, associate at Sidley Austin LLP, set out the FCA’s rationale for why a criminal prosecution was pursued despite NatWest’s AML systems’ being ‘consistent with industry standards’; the possibility of individual prosecutions being pursued in the future; and the next steps for regulated firms to take. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

