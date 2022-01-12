- FCA/NatWest Case—new developments and insights for regulated firms
- Original news
- Why did the FCA choose to pursue criminal prosecution?
- Failures in NatWest’s AML systems and procedures
- Public interest
- Why were no individuals prosecuted, and will the FCA pursue this?
- What are the next steps for regulated firms?
Article summary
Financial Services analysis: Sara George, partner and consulting editorial board member of LexisPSL Financial Services, Rachpal K Thind, partner, and Katie Chin, associate at Sidley Austin LLP, set out the FCA’s rationale for why a criminal prosecution was pursued despite NatWest’s AML systems’ being ‘consistent with industry standards’; the possibility of individual prosecutions being pursued in the future; and the next steps for regulated firms to take.
