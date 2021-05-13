menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Restructuring / Restructuring options and processes

Legal News

FCA looks to challenge Amigo Loans’ restructuring plan

FCA looks to challenge Amigo Loans’ restructuring plan
Published on: 13 May 2021
Published by: Law360
  • FCA looks to challenge Amigo Loans’ restructuring plan

Article summary

Law360, London: Britain’s financial services regulator is looking to oppose Amigo Loans Ltd’s restructuring plan by challenging the subprime lender at a court hearing scheduled to take place in the week commencing 17 May 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Term Loan B facilities

Term Loan B facilities

This Practice Note discusses Term Loan B (TLB) facilities which frequently appear as a tranche of senior facilities in syndicated loans in leveraged financings. TLBs are an established feature in the US market and increasingly used in the European lending market for institutional investors.This

Money laundering offences—tipping off and prejudicing an investigation

Money laundering offences—tipping off and prejudicing an investigation

Tipping off and prejudicing an investigationIt would undermine the benefit to the authorities if, a suspicious activity report (SAR) having been made, the alleged offender were to be made aware of the interest in their activities so that they could take steps to cover up their misdeeds or disappear.

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More