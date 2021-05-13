FCA looks to challenge Amigo Loans’ restructuring plan

Law360, London: Britain’s financial services regulator is looking to oppose Amigo Loans Ltd’s restructuring plan by challenging the subprime lender at a court hearing scheduled to take place in the week commencing 17 May 2021.
