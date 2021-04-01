Sign-in Help
FCA investigates eight people over cum-ex tax fraud scandal

Published on: 01 April 2021
Published by: Law360
Britain's financial markets watchdog is investigating eight individuals in connection with the cum-ex tax fraud scandal but has opened no new probes in the past year, a London law firm said on 31 March 2021.

