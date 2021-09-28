LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
FCA fires warning at social media giants over scam adverts

Published on: 28 September 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The finance regulator said on 28 September 2021 that it will take action against social media giants such as Facebook if they do not adopt measures to tackle investment scams advertised on their platforms. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

