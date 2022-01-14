LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
FCA faces balancing act in fixing markets for trading data

Published on: 14 января 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will have to juggle making information on trading cheaper and more accessible for investment managers with ensuring that data providers still produce high-quality insight that does not mislead investors as the regulator examines competition in wholesale data markets, lawyers say. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

