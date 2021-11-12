- FCA Discussion Paper DP21/4 Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) and investment labels
- Original news
- Introduction
- SDR
- What disclosures will be required under SDR?
- Consumer facing disclosures
- Detailed underlying disclosures
- Sustainable investment labelling scheme
- Design principles
- A potential approach
More...
- Meaning of various terms
- Additional techniques
- What does this mean for you?
- Distribution—notably absent?
- Mandatory Transition Plans
Less...
Article summary
Financial Services analysis: Following the recent UK Government Roadmap, on 3 November 2021, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published a discussion paper setting out its plans for Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) for corporates, asset managers and products, and a sustainable investment categorisation and labelling scheme for retail investment products. This News Analysis, authored by Michaela Walker and Phil Spyropoulos, partners of Eversheds Sutherland, sets out a summary of the discussion paper.
