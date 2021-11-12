LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Sustainable finance / Regulatory issues

Legal News

FCA Discussion Paper DP21/4 Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) and investment labels

Published on: 12 November 2021
Published by: Produced in partnership with Michaela Walker of Eversheds Sutherland and Phil Spyropoulos of Eversheds Sutherland
  • FCA Discussion Paper DP21/4 Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) and investment labels
  • Original news
  • Introduction
  • SDR
  • What disclosures will be required under SDR?
  • Consumer facing disclosures
  • Detailed underlying disclosures
  • Sustainable investment labelling scheme
  • Design principles
  • A potential approach
    • More...

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: Following the recent UK Government Roadmap, on 3 November 2021, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published a discussion paper setting out its plans for Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) for corporates, asset managers and products, and a sustainable investment categorisation and labelling scheme for retail investment products. This News Analysis, authored by Michaela Walker and Phil Spyropoulos, partners of Eversheds Sutherland, sets out a summary of the discussion paper. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Insurable interest

Insurable interest

Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More