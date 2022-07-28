LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
FCA consumer rules put pressure on bosses, lawyers say

Published on: 28 July 2022
Published by: Law360
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has put senior managers' accountability at the heart of its landmark Consumer Duty regulation, which will require finance companies to actively ensure that their practices produce favourable results for consumers and protect them from financial harm.

