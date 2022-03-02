FCA Consultation Paper CP22/3—pensions dashboards—proposed rules for pension providers

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has proposed new rules requiring FCA regulated pension providers to connect and supply information, relating to personal and stakeholder pension schemes, to pensions dashboards. Jade Rigby, Associate, and Nicola Rondel, counsel, both at Hogan Lovells, examine the proposed rules and guidance, the implication for pension schemes, and what happens next. or to read the full analysis.