FCA Consultation Paper CP22/3—pensions dashboards—proposed rules for pension providers

Published on: 02 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • FCA Consultation Paper CP22/3—pensions dashboards—proposed rules for pension providers
  • What is the background to the consultation?
  • What is being proposed and why?
  • Connection
  • Find requests and data matching
  • Returning view data
  • Record keeping and reporting requirements
  • What are the implications for pension providers and schemes?
  • What happens next?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has proposed new rules requiring FCA regulated pension providers to connect and supply information, relating to personal and stakeholder pension schemes, to pensions dashboards. Jade Rigby, Associate, and Nicola Rondel, counsel, both at Hogan Lovells, examine the proposed rules and guidance, the implication for pension schemes, and what happens next. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

