FCA Consultation Paper CP21/32—Improving outcomes in non-workplace pensions—key aspects and implications

Published on: 21 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • FCA Consultation Paper CP21/32—Improving outcomes in non-workplace pensions—key aspects and implications
  • What is the background to the consultation?
  • What is being proposed and why?
  • Default investment strategy
  • Cash warnings
  • What are the implications for pension providers and members, and what happens next?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: Following the discussion paper published in 2018 (DP18/1 ) aiming to improve the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) understanding of how well the non-workplace pensions market was working for consumers, the FCA has published a consultation paper CP21/32: Improving outcomes in non-workplace pensions. Nicola Rondel, counsel at Hogan Lovells International LLP, analyses the background and impact of the proposals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

1 Q&As

