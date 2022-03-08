FCA consultation on restructuring guidance—don't confuse the devil with the detail

Article summary

Restructuring and insolvency analysis: The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has been consulting from 25 January 2022 until 1 March 2022 on proposed new guidance to companies seeking to limit their liabilities at the expense of customers. This consultation is in response to an increase in the number of companies using company or insolvency law to compromise (often significant) liabilities to creditors, including consumers. The FCA published its proposed guidance on 25 January 2022, and has made its position clear. Written by Robert Paterson, Partner, Wedlake Bell LLP.