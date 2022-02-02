FCA confirms final rules on climate-related disclosure requirements in line with TCFD recommendations

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published Policy Statement 21/24 on climate-related disclosure requirements for asset managers, life insurers and FCA-regulated pension providers. The FCA’s new Climate-Related Disclosure Rules, which came into force on 1 January 2022, apply directly to life insurers and FCA‑regulated pension providers. The new rules will initially concern the largest in‑scope firms and later to smaller firms from 1 January 2023. Russell Clay, associate, and Nicola Rondel, counsel, at Hogan Lovells International LLP examine the consultation and its implications for savers and pension providers. or to read the full analysis.