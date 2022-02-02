LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
FCA confirms final rules on climate-related disclosure requirements in line with TCFD recommendations

Published on: 02 February 2022
Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published Policy Statement 21/24 on climate-related disclosure requirements for asset managers, life insurers and FCA-regulated pension providers. The FCA’s new Climate-Related Disclosure Rules, which came into force on 1 January 2022, apply directly to life insurers and FCA‑regulated pension providers. The new rules will initially concern the largest in‑scope firms and later to smaller firms from 1 January 2023. Russell Clay, associate, and Nicola Rondel, counsel, at Hogan Lovells International LLP examine the consultation and its implications for savers and pension providers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

