FCA clarifies competence and capability requirements for prospective MLROs and heads of compliance

Published on: 03 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Financial Services analysis: The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published a useful briefing setting out its expectations of applicants for senior compliance roles in authorised and registered firms. The FCA explains how candidates for Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO) and Head of Compliance roles can demonstrate their suitability in respect of four key areas—their training record, their prior experience, support obtained from third parties and their capacity. Gregory Brandman, partner, Ruth Paley, legal director, and Rory Brown, associate, from Eversheds Sutherland, analyse the FCA’s expectations. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

