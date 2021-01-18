Sign-in Help
FCA business interruption test case—quantum considerations

Published on: 18 January 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Government support
  • Aggregation
  • Orient Express Hotels

Even though the UK Supreme Court (UKSC) ruled overwhelmingly in favour of policyholders in its landmark business interruption insurance decision on 15 January 2021, lawyers predict that litigation over pandemic coverage is likely to continue amid disputes over the extent to which insurers are liable to indemnify policyholders.

