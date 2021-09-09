LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
FCA board flags risks of regulator’s SPAC rule changes

Published on: 09 сентября 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The board of the City watchdog has told it to monitor conflicts of interest and disclosure risks that could arise after the watchdog amended rules to make it easier for large special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) to list on London's stock exchange.

