FCA asks government for power to regulate green data, ratings

Published on: 20 July 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on 19 July 2022 asked the UK government for the power to recommend where it expands its area of responsibility, including green data held by firms and ratings, as well as more regulation of digital assets. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

