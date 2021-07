FATF warns of gaps in crypto-defences

Original news

Failure to implement FATF standards reveals vulnerabilities for cryptocurrencies

Law360, London: More than half of national jurisdictions have failed to implement standards to prevent virtual assets being used for money laundering or terrorist financing, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) said on 6 July 2021, a lapse that leaves opportunities for criminals to misuse cryptocurrencies.

or to read the full analysis.