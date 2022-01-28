LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Keeping up to date / Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Legal News

FAQs—FCA ‘home visits’

Published on: 28 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • FAQs—FCA ‘home visits’
  • Can the FCA visit an employee, at home, unannounced?
  • How often does the FCA visit individuals, at home, unannounced?
  • Do my firm’s employees have to let the FCA in if they turn up at their homes unannounced?
  • What should I tell employees about the risk of home visits by the FCA?
  • What should I tell employees to do if the FCA turns up unexpectedly at their home address?
  • What if the FCA asks my firm for the home address of one of our employees?
  • What about employees’ human rights?
  • How likely is it that the FCA will visit my firm’s employees at home?

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: In the context of reminding firms about its expectations for hybrid working models, the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) reminded firms last year that it has the ability to visit ‘any location where work is performed […] including residential addresses for any regulatory purpose’. This reminder has caused much excitement, with many employees left wondering if they will receive an unexpected knock at their door from the FCA when they are working from home. Sarah Hitchins and Annabel Smith of Allen & Overy answer the key questions this poses. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contractsThis Practice Note explains what liquidated and ascertained damages (LADs/LDs) are and their purpose in a building contract. It considers the difference between liquidated damages and general (or unliquidated) damages and looks at the enforceability of

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in BankruptcyThe office of the Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) was created by section 156 of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1856 . Previously, the functions of the AiB were limited but since 1993, with the enactment of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1993 (B(S)A 1993), the role

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

2 Q&As
6 Practice notes
View More