FAQs—FCA ‘home visits’

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: In the context of reminding firms about its expectations for hybrid working models, the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) reminded firms last year that it has the ability to visit ‘any location where work is performed […] including residential addresses for any regulatory purpose’. This reminder has caused much excitement, with many employees left wondering if they will receive an unexpected knock at their door from the FCA when they are working from home. Sarah Hitchins and Annabel Smith of Allen & Overy answer the key questions this poses. or to read the full analysis.