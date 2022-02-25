Family provision claim and the rule in Cherry v Boultbee (Johnston v Wackett)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: Johnston v Wackett addresses the question of whether a claimant under the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975 (I(PFD)A 1975) who is awarded a lump sum is entitled to payment of that sum without giving credit for a costs order obtained by the deceased against them. The defendant argued that the lump sum could be withheld under the rule in Cherry v Boultbee. Deputy Master Brightwell held that, because no final costs certificate had been obtained in respect of the costs award, the rule in Cherry v Boultbee was not engaged. However, he gave dicta indicating that in any case an order under I(PFD)A 1975 impliedly excludes the rule. Written by Francis Ng, barrister at 5 Stone Buildings. or to read the full analysis.