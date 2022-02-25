LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Family / Financial provision / Family provision claims

Legal News

Family provision claim and the rule in Cherry v Boultbee (Johnston v Wackett)

Published on: 25 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Family provision claim and the rule in Cherry v Boultbee (Johnston v Wackett)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: Johnston v Wackett addresses the question of whether a claimant under the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975 (I(PFD)A 1975) who is awarded a lump sum is entitled to payment of that sum without giving credit for a costs order obtained by the deceased against them. The defendant argued that the lump sum could be withheld under the rule in Cherry v Boultbee. Deputy Master Brightwell held that, because no final costs certificate had been obtained in respect of the costs award, the rule in Cherry v Boultbee was not engaged. However, he gave dicta indicating that in any case an order under I(PFD)A 1975 impliedly excludes the rule. Written by Francis Ng, barrister at 5 Stone Buildings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
1 Precedents
6 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

6 Q&As
View More
1 Precedents
1 Practice notes