Family proceedings court fee increases from 30 September 2021

Family analysis: The Court Fees (Miscellaneous Amendments) Order 2021, SI 2021/985 makes amendments to the Family Proceedings Fees Order 2008, SI 2008/1054 with effect from 30 September 2021 to increase certain court fees in England and Wales, including those in family proceedings.
