- Family monthly highlights—September 2021
- In this issue:
- Practice and procedure
- FPR 2010 Practice Direction update
- Family proceedings court fee increases from 30 September 2021
- Mediation voucher scheme receives additional funding
- Justice Committee launches inquiry into court reporting in the digital age
- Annual FPRC open meeting
- MoJ establishes expert group to increase standards in e-signatures
- Civil Justice Council publishes annual report for 2019-2020
More...
- Prime Minister's Office publishes September 2021 ministerial appointments list
- Relationship breakdown
- Establishing jurisdiction (P v P (divorce: jurisdiction))
- Polygamous marriage (Secretary of State for Work and Pensions v Akhtar)
- Recognition of overseas divorce (Hussain v Parveen (Queen’s Proctor intervening))
- Domestic abuse
- Domestic Abuse Act 2021 (Commencement No 2) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1038
- Financial provision
- Needs (LF v DF)
- PPI publishes research on the impact of divorce on pensions wealth
- Private children
- Cafcass introduces new practice framework to support children and families
- Public children
- Q&A—HMCTS family public law and adoption online portal
- Whether the High Court may authorise unregulated placements for children under 16 from 9 September 2021 (Tameside MBC v AM and others)
- What do English local authorities need to know when placing a child in Scotland?
- Revoking an adoption order (Re I-A (children) (revocation of adoption order); HT v A local authority and others)
- Jurisdiction (Warrington Borough Council v T and others)
- International children
- The rescission or variation of a return order made in the Family Court (Re A and another (rescission of order: change of circumstances); A and another (through their solicitor) v F and another)
- Court of Appeal guidance on jurisdiction in transitional cases (Re X (Children) (Article 61 BIIa))
- Habitual residence (Re young persons AE (born [on a date in] 2003) and another; AE and another v M)
- Abduction (Re C (a child) (abduction: Article 13(b)))
- Enforcement
- Committal (Her Majesty's Attorney General v Hartley)
- Brexit
- MoJ letter regarding the UK acceding to the Lugano Convention
- Additional Family updates this month
- Unmarried partner not entitled to survivor’s pension in private sector scheme where no nomination (Ms R, PO-13671)
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
- New legislation
- Useful information
- Webinars
- Blog
- Twitter
- Monthly highlights archive
Less...
Article summary
This month’s edition of Family highlights includes details of increased court fees in family proceedings, the 6th Family Procedure Rules 2010 (FPR 2010) update and a new Cafcass practice framework to support children and families. Whether the High Court may authorise unregulated placements for children under 16 under its inherent jurisdiction is considered, together with Court of Appeal guidance on jurisdiction in transitional cases. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed, including a new Practice Note on recent and forthcoming amendments to FPR 2010.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.