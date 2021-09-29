Family monthly highlights—September 2021

Article summary

This month’s edition of Family highlights includes details of increased court fees in family proceedings, the 6th Family Procedure Rules 2010 (FPR 2010) update and a new Cafcass practice framework to support children and families. Whether the High Court may authorise unregulated placements for children under 16 under its inherent jurisdiction is considered, together with Court of Appeal guidance on jurisdiction in transitional cases. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed, including a new Practice Note on recent and forthcoming amendments to FPR 2010. or to read the full analysis.