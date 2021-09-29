LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Family monthly highlights—September 2021

Published on: 29 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Family monthly highlights—September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Practice and procedure
  • FPR 2010 Practice Direction update
  • Family proceedings court fee increases from 30 September 2021
  • Mediation voucher scheme receives additional funding
  • Justice Committee launches inquiry into court reporting in the digital age
  • Annual FPRC open meeting
  • MoJ establishes expert group to increase standards in e-signatures
  • Civil Justice Council publishes annual report for 2019-2020
This month’s edition of Family highlights includes details of increased court fees in family proceedings, the 6th Family Procedure Rules 2010 (FPR 2010) update and a new Cafcass practice framework to support children and families. Whether the High Court may authorise unregulated placements for children under 16 under its inherent jurisdiction is considered, together with Court of Appeal guidance on jurisdiction in transitional cases. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed, including a new Practice Note on recent and forthcoming amendments to FPR 2010. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

