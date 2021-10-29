LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Family monthly highlights—October 2021

Published on: 29 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Family monthly highlights—October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Practice and procedure
  • Autumn Budget 2021—key Family announcements
  • Cafcass publishes equality, diversity and inclusion strategic objectives
  • Speech by the President of the Family Division to the FLBA national conference: Interesting times
  • Speech by the President of the Family Division: Supporting Families in Conflict—There is a better way
  • President’s Memorandum: Experts in the Family Court
  • Further courts added to public law children pilot and coronavirus (Covid-19) Practice Directions extended
  • Family Procedure Rule Committee meeting minutes
    • More...

Article summary

This month’s edition of Family highlights includes details of announcements in the Autumn Budget 2021 of significance for family lawyers, updates to Family Procedure Rules 2010 Practice Directions and the memorandum issued by the President of the Family Division on experts in the Family Court. The final report of the Farquhar Committee as to the role of remote courts in the post-pandemic environment and the procedures of the Financial Remedies Court is also considered together with the approach to an application for a judgment summons where the debtor has been made bankrupt, costs orders against intermediaries and the jurisdiction of the court to revoke a placement order. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is detailed, including a new subtopic on managing proceedings online including two new Practice Notes on online applications for financial remedies and online public law children proceedings. New content on the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 has been added, including two new Practice Notes on the definition of domestic abuse and special measures as to evidence and participation in proceedings. A new Precedent specimen schedule of assets has also been added. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

