- Family monthly highlights—October 2021
- In this issue:
- Practice and procedure
- Autumn Budget 2021—key Family announcements
- Cafcass publishes equality, diversity and inclusion strategic objectives
- Speech by the President of the Family Division to the FLBA national conference: Interesting times
- Speech by the President of the Family Division: Supporting Families in Conflict—There is a better way
- President’s Memorandum: Experts in the Family Court
- Further courts added to public law children pilot and coronavirus (Covid-19) Practice Directions extended
- Family Procedure Rule Committee meeting minutes
- DWP updates guidance on bulk letter forwarding service
- Law societies respond to economic crime levy draft legislation consultation
- Relationship breakdown
- Unreasonable behaviour (Yorston & Ors, Re (Matrimonial Causes Act 1973: Improper Petitions))
- Domestic abuse
- Protection from harassment (R v Khan)
- Updated Form FL401 and new Form FL401T—application for a non-molestation or occupation order
- MHCLG publishes outcome of domestic abuse support consultation
- Financial provision
- Consultation on statement as to the conduct of proceedings in the Financial Remedies Court below High Court judge level
- Reports of the Farquhar Committee on the Financial Remedies Court
- Judgment summons (Rogan v Rogan)
- Public children
- Fact-finding hearing (Lincolnshire County Council v CB and others)
- Credibility of witnesses (Re B-M (children: findings of fact))
- Intermediaries and costs orders (A local authority v Mother and others)
- Adoption (A mother v A local authority and others)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfE updates guidance for children’s social care services
- DfE publishes report on ASF coronavirus (COVID-19) scheme
- Financial support for family and friends carers (kinship carers)
- International children
- Refusal of return order (ES v LS)
- Disclosure in 1980 Hague Convention proceedings where an application for asylum has been made (VR v YD and others (Secretary of State for the Home Department intervening))
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS updates coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance for courts and tribunals
- Additional Family updates this month
- Court of Protection takes steps to protect vulnerable woman from coercive control (WU v BU (by her litigation friend, the Official Solicitor))
- Court of Appeal confirms recoverability of CFA success fees in family provision claim awards (Hirachand v Hirachand)
- Court of appeal reverses first instance decision regarding care workers making arrangements for patient to visit a sex worker (Secretary of State for Justice v A local authority and others (Institute of Registered Case Managers and another intervening))
- European Parliament adopts the resolution on LGBTIQ rights in the EU
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- New Precedent
- New subtopic
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
- New legislation
- Useful information
- Blog
- Twitter
- Monthly highlights archive
Article summary
This month’s edition of Family highlights includes details of announcements in the Autumn Budget 2021 of significance for family lawyers, updates to Family Procedure Rules 2010 Practice Directions and the memorandum issued by the President of the Family Division on experts in the Family Court. The final report of the Farquhar Committee as to the role of remote courts in the post-pandemic environment and the procedures of the Financial Remedies Court is also considered together with the approach to an application for a judgment summons where the debtor has been made bankrupt, costs orders against intermediaries and the jurisdiction of the court to revoke a placement order. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is detailed, including a new subtopic on managing proceedings online including two new Practice Notes on online applications for financial remedies and online public law children proceedings. New content on the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 has been added, including two new Practice Notes on the definition of domestic abuse and special measures as to evidence and participation in proceedings. A new Precedent specimen schedule of assets has also been added.
