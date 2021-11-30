LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Family monthly highlights—November 2021

Published on: 30 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Family monthly highlights—November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Practice and procedure
  • President's memorandum on drafting orders
  • President's memorandum on witness statements
  • Courts and Tribunals Judiciary publishes guidance on e-bundles
  • HMCTS 5th annual public user event
  • HMCTS announces Christmas and new year closure dates
  • Family Justice Council debate on reducing the age of majority
  • MoJ launches consultation on improving the judicial disciplinary system
Article summary

This month’s edition of Family highlights includes details of an updated schedule setting out the commencement dates of the various provisions of the Domestic Abuse Act 2021, the extension of the public law children pilot scheme to additional courts and coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations for looked after children where a parent objects. Moving target syndrome and variation of a pension sharing order are considered, together with the application of Barder and Thwaite, and the variation of lump sum orders and anonymity in financial proceedings. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed, including new Practice Notes on online private law children proceedings and the procedure for secure accommodation orders. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

