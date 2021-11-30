- Family monthly highlights—November 2021
- In this issue:
- Practice and procedure
- President's memorandum on drafting orders
- President's memorandum on witness statements
- Courts and Tribunals Judiciary publishes guidance on e-bundles
- HMCTS 5th annual public user event
- HMCTS announces Christmas and new year closure dates
- Family Justice Council debate on reducing the age of majority
- MoJ launches consultation on improving the judicial disciplinary system
- HMCTS announces new publication and information service
- Domestic abuse
- Domestic Abuse Act 2021—commencement update
- Mostyn J announces amendments to the non-molestation order
- Welsh Government publishes written statement on violence progress report
- LGSCO provides councils with guidance for supporting domestic abuse survivors
- Financial provision
- Moving target syndrome and variation of a pension sharing order (T v T (variation of a pension sharing order and underfunded schemes))
- Barder, Thwaite, lump sums and anonymity (BT v CU)
- Private equity funds, trusts and non-marital resources in a sharing case (A v M)
- Claim by adult son for financial provision from parents fails on appeal (Siddiqui v Siddiqui)
- Conduct (Crowther v Crowther)
- Set aside (Cathcart v Owens)
- Phone hacking (Re AI M (Fact-finding))
- Trusts (Ravendark Holdings Ltd v Rotenberg and others)
- Cohabitants
- Joint ownership (Bailey v Dixon)
- Occupation rent (Rowland v Blades)
- Private children
- Two thirds of separated parents lacked advice on how to put children first
- NAGALRO issues tool to assess suitability of family and friends to supervise contact
- NFJO report on adult characteristics and vulnerabilities in private children proceedings (Wales)
- Liaison Committee recommends four new special inquiry committees in 2022
- Public children
- Vaccinations for looked after children where a parent objects (Re C (Looked After Child))
- Deprivation of liberty orders and unregistered placements (Derby City Council v BA and others)
- Local authority duties (HXA v Surrey County Council; YXA (a protected party by his litigation friend, the Official Solicitor) v Wolverhampton City Council)
- Further courts added to public law children pilot
- Welsh Government announces FDAC pilot
- Ofsted says children are missing out on support due to lack of foster carers
- International children
- The parens patriae jurisdiction (SS v MCP (No. 2))
- A stern reminder of good practice in 1980 Hague Convention cases (ES v LS)
- Habitual residence (FA v MA)
- Costs
- Costs order made against an intermediary (A local authority v Mother)
- Wasted costs (Hunt v Annolight Ltd and others)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS updates organisational coronavirus (COVID-19) risk assessment
- Brexit
- EU think tank discusses UK’s possible re-joining of Lugano Convention
- Additional Family updates this month
- Success fees in adult child family provision claim (Higgins v Morgan)
- Succession, contract to make a Will, section 11 of the Inheritance Act (Sismey v Salandron)
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
This month’s edition of Family highlights includes details of an updated schedule setting out the commencement dates of the various provisions of the Domestic Abuse Act 2021, the extension of the public law children pilot scheme to additional courts and coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations for looked after children where a parent objects. Moving target syndrome and variation of a pension sharing order are considered, together with the application of Barder and Thwaite, and the variation of lump sum orders and anonymity in financial proceedings. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed, including new Practice Notes on online private law children proceedings and the procedure for secure accommodation orders.
