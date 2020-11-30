Family monthly highlights—November 2020

Article summary

This month’s edition of Family highlights includes consideration of decisions in relation to the slip rule and amending an order, the scope of the court’s powers to set aside a financial order and the continuing crisis in secure accommodation. The latest View from the President’s Chambers is set out, together with recent guidance on medical experts, how hybrid/remote hearings should be facilitated to safeguard vulnerable parties and remote hearings in the Financial Remedies Court. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed, including new Practice Notes on Instructing a forensic accountant in family proceedings and the recognition of divorce and legal separation under the 1970 Hague Convention. or to read the full analysis.