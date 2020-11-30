Sign-in Help
Home / Family / Key family law developments / Monthly highlights

Legal News

Family monthly highlights—November 2020

Family monthly highlights—November 2020
Published on: 30 November 2020
Updated on: 23 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Family monthly highlights—November 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Practice and procedure
  • Amendments made to standard orders
  • Family Division issues latest View from the President’s Chambers
  • Working group on medical experts in the family courts issues its final report
  • Changes to digital working in the Central Family Court
  • Prisons, courts and victim services will benefit from spending review funding
  • Supreme Court launches selection process as Lady Black is to retire
  • Lord Chief Justice lays annual report 2020 before Parliament
    • More...

Article summary

This month’s edition of Family highlights includes consideration of decisions in relation to the slip rule and amending an order, the scope of the court’s powers to set aside a financial order and the continuing crisis in secure accommodation. The latest View from the President’s Chambers is set out, together with recent guidance on medical experts, how hybrid/remote hearings should be facilitated to safeguard vulnerable parties and remote hearings in the Financial Remedies Court. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed, including new Practice Notes on Instructing a forensic accountant in family proceedings and the recognition of divorce and legal separation under the 1970 Hague Convention. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Constructive trusts

Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

LEXISNEXIS

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?Third party debt orders were previously known as 'garnishee' orders and operated under the regime provided for in CCR Ord 30 and RSC Ord 49 (now revoked). Although the rules in CPR 72 are new, many of the principles with which they are concerned are well

LEXISNEXIS

Compulsory winding up of a company—the process and procedure

STOP PRESS: The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 contains provisions which, on a temporary basis (presently until 31 December 2020) impose significant limitations on the ability for a creditor to seek a winding-up order against a company. For further reading, see Practice Note: Corporate

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More