- Family monthly highlights—November 2020
- In this issue:
- Practice and procedure
- Amendments made to standard orders
- Family Division issues latest View from the President’s Chambers
- Working group on medical experts in the family courts issues its final report
- Changes to digital working in the Central Family Court
- Prisons, courts and victim services will benefit from spending review funding
- Supreme Court launches selection process as Lady Black is to retire
- Lord Chief Justice lays annual report 2020 before Parliament
More...
- Lord Chief Justice states need for proper court funding at annual Bar conference
- HM Courts and Tribunals Service confirms 2020 Christmas and new year closure dates
- Domestic abuse
- Family Justice Council report on domestic abuse and special measures in remote and hybrid hearings published
- Financial provision
- Slip rule (IC v RC)
- The scope of the court’s powers to set aside a financial order (CB v EB)
- New practice note issued for the CFC
- Guidance issued for remote hearings in the Financial Remedies Court
- Breach of freezing injunction (Moutreuil v Andreewitch)
- Search order (Akhmedova v Akhmedov)
- Disclosure (BSA v NVT)
- Private children
- Cafcass publishes new guidance on working with children during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Review to examine how courts balance child safety and right to family life
- Report published on reframing support for families following parental separation
- Declarations of parentage after adoption (H v A v another)
- Public children
- Public authority’s duty to consult (R (on the application of Article 39) v Secretary of State for Education)
- Secure accommodation—the crisis continues (A local authority v G and another (NHS England and another intervening))
- Placement order appeal (K (Children) (Placement Orders))
- Fact-finding (A local authority v W)
- Deprivation of liberty (A local authority v G)
- Ofsted report highlights a need to get foster matching right
- Nuffield Family Justice Observatory report recommends pilot child protection mediation service
- Figures for looked after children and care leavers fit to apply to EUSS released
- Deprivation of liberty (Re Z (A Child: Deprivation of Liberty: Transition Plan))
- Emergency procedures
- Passport order (Re P (discharge of passport order))
- International children
- Child abduction (SS v MCP)
- Scotland
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—updated guidance on parental responsibilities and rights in Scotland
- Brexit
- Private International Law (Implementation of Agreements) Bill
- Brexit Bulletin—Law Society publishes guidance on ADR for end of transition period
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS to collect ‘robust evidence’ on remote hearings amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Report calls for increased protection of children’s rights amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Foreign Process Section’s availability update (November 2020)
- HMCTS updates guidance on telephone and video hearings amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS issues update on attending courts and tribunals amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS recovery measures for civil and family courts amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Justice Committee to hold meeting with the Lord Chief Justice amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—judiciary confirms courts will operate during lockdown
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS’ weekly operational summary
- Additional Family updates this month
- Insolvency and divorce in the time of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effect of the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020
- Jersey court affirms principle of non-intervention in situations where trustee has not surrendered its discretion to the court (B v Erinvale)
- Varying a Will to create a disabled person’s trust (FSS v LMS)
- Medical treatment (Re X (a child))
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- Brexit coverage over the festive period
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
- Highlights over the festive period
- Blog
- Twitter
- Monthly highlights archive
Less...
Article summary
This month’s edition of Family highlights includes consideration of decisions in relation to the slip rule and amending an order, the scope of the court’s powers to set aside a financial order and the continuing crisis in secure accommodation. The latest View from the President’s Chambers is set out, together with recent guidance on medical experts, how hybrid/remote hearings should be facilitated to safeguard vulnerable parties and remote hearings in the Financial Remedies Court. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed, including new Practice Notes on Instructing a forensic accountant in family proceedings and the recognition of divorce and legal separation under the 1970 Hague Convention.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.