Home / Family / Key family law developments / Monthly highlights

Legal News

Family monthly highlights—May 2021

Published on: 28 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Practice and procedure
  • Issues with the HMCTS online portal
  • Amendments to Family Procedure Rules 2010 Practice Directions 30A, 36U and 41B
  • President issues updated guidance on allocation of cases within the Family Court
  • Family Justice Council reflects on event about role of expert witness
  • HMCTS publishes guidance on courts and tribunals service centres
  • HMCTS publishes guidance on scheduling and listing project
  • Supreme Court publishes 2021–2022 business plan
Article summary

This month’s edition of Family highlights includes details of issues that have arisen with the HMCTS online portal, consideration of whether COVID-19 can be a Barder event, and the proper approach on an application to set aside a grant of leave under MFPA 1984, Pt III. A guide to the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 is set out, as well as a review of whether care orders and special guardianship orders can coexist. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

