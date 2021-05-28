- Family monthly highlights—May 2021
- In this issue:
- Practice and procedure
- Issues with the HMCTS online portal
- Amendments to Family Procedure Rules 2010 Practice Directions 30A, 36U and 41B
- President issues updated guidance on allocation of cases within the Family Court
- Family Justice Council reflects on event about role of expert witness
- HMCTS publishes guidance on courts and tribunals service centres
- HMCTS publishes guidance on scheduling and listing project
- Supreme Court publishes 2021–2022 business plan
- Domestic abuse
- The Domestic Abuse Act 2021 at a glance
- Cafcass agree temporary process as DAPPs impacted and significant backlogs
- Financial provision
- Can COVID-19 be a Barder event? (HW v WW)
- The proper approach on an application to set aside a grant of leave under MFPA 1984, Pt III
- Adoption (Re E (a child) (adoption by one person) A v B and others)
- Reporting restriction order (Barclay v Barclay)
- Private children
- Terminating parental responsibility
- Anonymisation among key guidance for family court judges in new Nuffield report
- Public children
- Can care orders and special guardianship orders coexist? (Re F and another)
- Legal test to discharge a care order (TT (children (discharge of care order))
- Diplomatic immunity in care proceedings (London Borough of Barnet v AG and others)
- Withdrawal of care proceedings (A council v D and others)
- FJC publish online seminars on adoption in the 21st century
- Social work evidence templates amended
- Reports provide recommendations on child safeguarding arrangements
- DfE announces growth of Family Hubs and independent review
- DfE announces measures and funding to increase support to children in care
- International children
- Application for summary return (Re A (a child) (Hague Convention: wrongful retention))
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS guidance updated following easing of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions
- Brexit
- Communication from the European Commission on its assessment of UK's application to accede to the 2007 Lugano Convention
- Norway assents to UK joining Lugano Convention 2007
- Additional Family updates this month
- Court of Appeal reverses Court of Protection’s decision to discharge P’s mother as party to proceedings (Re P (discharge of party) AA v Southwark London Borough Council)
- Unsuccessful family provision claim by the adult children of the deceased (Miles and another v Shearer)
- Maintenance claims by estranged children under the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975 (Re R (Deceased))
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Precedent
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
- New legislation
- Useful information
- Blog
- Twitter
- Monthly highlights archive
Article summary
This month’s edition of Family highlights includes details of issues that have arisen with the HMCTS online portal, consideration of whether COVID-19 can be a Barder event, and the proper approach on an application to set aside a grant of leave under MFPA 1984, Pt III. A guide to the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 is set out, as well as a review of whether care orders and special guardianship orders can coexist. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed.
