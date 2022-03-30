- Family monthly highlights—March 2022
- In this issue:
- Practice and procedure
- President issues latest 'View' and public law children case management guidance
- FPR 2010 Practice Direction amendments and new domestic abuse pilot
- Transparency (Tickle v Farmer and others (Rights of Women intervening))
- HMCTS launches fast track entry for professional users
- SRA publishes guidance on conduct to maintain in disputes
- Supreme Court publishes opening times for the Easter holidays
- MoJ publishes summary of responses on call for evidence on dispute resolution
- Relationship breakdown
- Countdown to the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020
- Preparing for no fault divorce
- President of the Family Division issues guidance on costs post-DDSA 2020
- Technical update issued for HMCTS digital divorce service
- Home Office and FCDO release guidance on forced marriage
- Domestic abuse
- Sadiq Khan announces new £11.3m fund for domestic abuse victims
- Financial provision
- Spring Statement 2022
- New Form D81
- President announces changes to Financial Remedies Court and standard family orders leadership
- Amendments to financial standard orders
- Maintenance pending suit (MG v GM)
- Private children
- Update on private children pilot under FPR 2010, PD 36Z issued
- Public children
- Split hearing (RL v Nottinghamshire CC and another (DS and others intervening))
- Adoption orders (Re D (children) (leave to apply to revoke placement orders); A mother v A London Borough and others [2022])
- Draft best practice guidelines when the state intervenes at birth
- International children
- Amendments to child abduction standard orders
- Updated guidance on liaison with British Embassies and High Commissions
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Lords briefing examines ‘COVID-19 and the Courts’ report
- MoJ extends Nightingale courts to support justice recovery
- Additional Family updates this month
- Constructive trusts (Hudson v Hathway)
- MoJ publishes summary of responses on call for evidence on dispute resolution
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
- New legislation
- Useful information
- Blog
- Twitter
- Monthly highlights archive
Article summary
This month’s edition of Family highlights includes details of the latest View from the President of the Family Division, Family Procedure Rules 2010 Practice Direction amendments, amendments to financial and child abduction standard orders and of changes to the leadership of the standard orders project and the Financial Remedies Court. Preparation for no fault divorce is set out in advance of the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020 which is in force from 6 April 2022, together with guidance from the President on liaison between courts in England and Wales and British Embassies and High Commissions abroad. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed, including new Practice Notes on an Introduction to the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020 and on the Domestic Abuse Act 2021—prohibition of cross-examination.
