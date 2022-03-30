LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Family monthly highlights—March 2022

Published on: 30 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Family monthly highlights—March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Practice and procedure
  • President issues latest 'View' and public law children case management guidance
  • FPR 2010 Practice Direction amendments and new domestic abuse pilot
  • Transparency (Tickle v Farmer and others (Rights of Women intervening))
  • HMCTS launches fast track entry for professional users
  • SRA publishes guidance on conduct to maintain in disputes
  • Supreme Court publishes opening times for the Easter holidays
  • MoJ publishes summary of responses on call for evidence on dispute resolution
    • More...

Article summary

This month’s edition of Family highlights includes details of the latest View from the President of the Family Division, Family Procedure Rules 2010 Practice Direction amendments, amendments to financial and child abduction standard orders and of changes to the leadership of the standard orders project and the Financial Remedies Court. Preparation for no fault divorce is set out in advance of the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020 which is in force from 6 April 2022, together with guidance from the President on liaison between courts in England and Wales and British Embassies and High Commissions abroad. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed, including new Practice Notes on an Introduction to the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020 and on the Domestic Abuse Act 2021—prohibition of cross-examination. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

