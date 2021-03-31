Family monthly highlights—March 2021

Sign-in Help
  • Practice and procedure
  • Sir Andrew McFarlane initiates next steps for return to courts amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
  • Mediation voucher scheme launched by MoJ
  • 2021 Bridget Lindley memorial lecture by Lady Hale​
  • Family Procedure Rule Committee meeting minutes
  • Spring Budget 2021
  • MoJ launches consultation on increasing court fees with inflation
  • HMCTS updates Queen's Bench Division and RCJ Fees Office telephone number
Article summary

This month’s edition of Family highlights includes consideration of financial claims following an overseas divorce, whether a claim may be made for pension contributions in Schedule 1 to the Children Act 1989 cases, and stays of proceedings under the 1996 Hague Convention. The court’s approach to an application based on failure to provide reasonable maintenance where a decree of divorce is sought in another jurisdiction is also set out, together with a consideration of contingent liabilities despite a clean break settlement, taking into account the Thwaite jurisdiction, and details of the new mediation voucher scheme launched by the Ministry of Justice. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed, including a new Practice Note on declarations as to marital and civil partnership status. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

In this issue:

Practice and procedure

Relationship breakdown

Domestic abuse

Financial provision

Private children

Public children

International children

International

Scotland

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Additional Family updates this month

Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts

New and updated content

Latest Q&As

New legislation

Useful information

Practice and procedure

Sir Andrew McFarlane initiates next steps for return to courts amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

The President of the Family Division, Sir Andrew McFarlane, has issued a message on the next steps to achieve the most efficient return to court over the coming months, including implementing best practices learned from remote working. The President asked Baker LJ to lead a judicial recovery group for the Family Court at the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and noted that the group has worked tirelessly to plan for a return to more normal working and to ensure that best practices and current challenges are captured for consideration when looking at potential longer term changes. The President has now asked Baker LJ to focus his attention on how the most efficient return to court is achieved over the coming months, including implementing the best practices learned from remote working (LNB News 22/03/2021 78).

Mediation voucher scheme launched by MoJ

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has launched a voucher scheme which will provide a contribution of up to £500 towards the mediation costs for eligible cases. The purpose of the scheme is to promote the benefits of mediation and divert matters where appropriate away from the family courts. The £500 payment will be made directly to mediation providers by the Family Mediation Council, which is administering the scheme on behalf of the MoJ (LNB News 26/03/2021 47).

In addition, a new Family Procedure Rules 2010 (FPR 2010) Practice Direction has been issued, FPR 2010, PD 36V (Pilot Scheme: Family Mediation Voucher Scheme), with effect from 26 March 2021. FPR 2010, PD 36V expires one year after the date on which it came into force.

2021 Bridget Lindley memorial lecture by Lady Hale​

Lady Hale has given a speech to the Family Justice Council conference titled 'What do we mean by a family?', reflecting on the role of the law in family life​ and how the concept of a family has evolved over the years. The speech considered relationships that go far beyond parents, adult parents and children and what the Office of National Statistics defines a family to be. Lady Hale mentioned in her speech that ‘...the old concepts of affinity—marriage and consanguinity—blood relationship—are no longer sufficient to define what we mean by family. And the driving force behind these changes is human need’ (LNB News 10/03/2021 74).

Family Procedure Rule Committee meeting minutes

The Family Procedure Rule Committee (FPRC) has made links available to the minutes for the FPRC meetings that took place on 14 December 2020 and 8 February 2021.

Spring Budget 2021

In the Spring Budget 2021 on 3 March 2021, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, the Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP, announced new investment for tackling domestic abuse, a staged increase to corporation tax, an extension to the SDLT holiday and the freezing of inheritance tax thresholds, the pensions lifetime allowance and personal tax allowances. See LNB News 03/03/2021 107 for details of the measures announced and the impact on family law. See also: Spring Budget 2021—Private Client analysis.

MoJ launches consultation on increasing court fees with inflation

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has opened a consultation on its proposal to increase selected court fees and Help with Fees income thresholds in line with inflation. The impacted jurisdictions would be the County Court, the High Court, the Court of Appeal, courts hearing family proceedings, the Court of Protection and the civil jurisdiction of the Magistrates’ Courts. The MoJ is seeking responses from anyone with an interest in or views on the matter. The closing date for consultation responses is 17 May 2021 (LNB News 23/03/2021 62).

HMCTS updates Queen's Bench Division and RCJ Fees Office telephone number

HM Courts & Tribunals Service (HMCTS) has published an update to guidance notes issued by the Queen’s Bench Division. The Royal Courts of Justice (RCJ) Fees Office Information for Court Users, the Queen’s Bench Masters Listing and Action Department Information for Court Users and the Queen’s Bench General, Media and Communications Information for Court Users have been updated to mark the change to the Queen's Bench Division and RCJ Fees Office telephone number which is now 0203 936 8957 (LNB News 01/03/2021 30).

New Attorney General and Solicitor General appointed

The Attorney General's Office has announced that Michael Ellis has been appointed as Attorney General while Suella Braverman is on maternity leave. In addition, Lucy Frazer has been appointed as Solicitor General, replacing Michael Ellis. Suella Braverman is the first minister to go on maternity pursuant to the passage of the Ministerial and Other Maternity Allowances Act 2021 (LNB News 04/03/2021 17).

Mandatory retirement age for judicial office holders to be raised to 75

The MoJ has published the response to a consultation it held on raising the mandatory retirement age for judicial office holders. The general consensus was that the age should be raised from 70, however differing views on whether 72 or 75, would be preferable. The MoJ has taken the decision to raise the age to 75 and will seek parliamentary approval as soon as possible (LNB News 08/03/2021 40).

Relationship breakdown

HMCTS updates online divorce services guidance

On 25 February 2021, HMCTS updated the online divorce services guidance with the addition of guides for deemed and dispensed service applications, alternative service journey and general applications and responding to an acknowledgment of service for represented respondents (LNB News 02/03/2021 91).

Domestic abuse

MoJ confirms ‘raft of new amendments’ to Domestic Abuse Bill 2020

The MoJ has confirmed that a ‘raft of new amendments’ to the Domestic Abuse Bill 2020 will be presented in Parliament in the week commencing 1 March 2021. Proposals include making non-fatal strangulation a criminal offence, extending the controlling or coercive behaviour offence to include abuse where victims and perpetrators no longer live together and widening the scope of revenge porn laws to include threats to disclose images with intention to cause distress. The new measures were developed closely with peers, advocates and victims and seek to provide greater protection to victims and further clamp down on perpetrators. The Bill has entered the House of Lords report stage and is expected to receive Royal Assent in the spring of 2021 (LNB News 01/03/2021 42 and LNB News 04/03/2020 1).

Abandonment and emotional harm (Re L (children) (domestic abuse: stranding/abandonment) (continuing risk of emotional harm))

In Re L (children) (domestic abuse: stranding/abandonment) (continuing risk of emotional harm) [2020] EWHC 3782 (Fam), [2020] All ER (D) 132 (Dec), the father's application to re-open or review findings of facts made in earlier proceedings was dismissed. The earlier proceedings concerned the mother's application (made while abroad, and under the court's inherent power) for an order for the return of the children to the UK, in circumstances where she alleged that she had been the victim of domestic abuse and that she and the parties' children had been abandoned in a foreign jurisdiction. The Family Division ruled that the father had raised nothing that could, properly, be characterised as a solid ground for revisiting the conclusions on the facts reached in the earlier proceedings, which had included findings that the mother had been subjected to physical, mental and emotional abuse, and that the father, on returning to the UK from Country B, had brought with him the travel and identity documents that the mother and children needed to leave Country B and re-enter the UK. The court also dismissed the father's application for direct contact with the children where it was not satisfied that their emotional safety, or that of the mother, could be secured. Further, the court ruled that it was not prepared to order the release of the father's own passport from the Tipstaff, until the children's passports that were under his control were surrendered to the court or some other reliable evidence was provided to demonstrate that they were no longer available to the father or valid for travel.

Financial provision

Failure to provide reasonable maintenance where a decree of divorce is sought in another jurisdiction (Villiers v Villiers)

After making (niche) legal history in the Supreme Court last summer, the hard-won right of the wife in Villiers v Villiers [2021] EWFC 23, [2021] All ER (D) 106 (Mar) to make a claim for maintenance under section 27 of the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973 (MCA 1973), notwithstanding ongoing Scottish divorce proceedings, has ended in disappointment. The judgment explored the history and policy behind MCA 1973, s 27 itself, the exceptionality of an MCA 1973, s 27 order where a foreign divorce in a friendly state or other part of the British Islands is in prospect and the criteria for making such an order. It also considered the limits of ‘judicious encouragement’, where third party financial assistance has been a feature. Neither party emerges well from the judgment, with cross-examination described as ‘reminiscent of a peculiarly vicious defended divorce’. Clare Williams, professional support lawyer at JMW Solicitors LLP, analyses the issues in Failure to provide reasonable maintenance where a decree of divorce is sought in another jurisdiction (Villiers v Villiers).

Thwaite jurisdiction applicable as to a contingent liability despite clean break settlement (Kicinski v Pardi)

In Kicinski v Pardi [2021] EWHC 499 (Fam), [2021] All ER (D) 36 (Mar), Lieven J allowed an appeal to vary a Rose order in circumstances where the order provided for a clean break but the wife remained exposed to a contingent liability if the husband’s uncle and aunt had decided to sue the wife’s solicitors. The decision confirms that the two requirements for invoking the Thwaite jurisdiction are that there needs to have been a significant change in circumstances since the order was entered into and in addition that it must be inequitable not to vary the order. Marc Samuels, barrister at 36 Family, examines the decision and its implications in Thwaite jurisdiction applicable as to a contingent liability despite clean break settlement (Kicinski v Pardi).

Assessment of financial claims following divorce in Russia (AG v VD)

In AG v VD [2021] EWFC 9, the court considered the wife’s application for financial relief under Part III of the Matrimonial and Family Proceedings Act 1984 (MFPA 1984) following a divorce in Russia. The court considered the financial award to the wife made by the Russian courts and found that it had jurisdiction, concluding that the Russian order was inadequate in that it did not meet the wife’s financial needs and those of her child from a previous marriage. The court assessed the quantum of the wife’s award on the basis of her needs, following a medium-length marriage. Cohen J made repeated references in the judgment to the overall conduct of the case and the significant costs the parties incurred in this litigation. Sophie Groves, director, and Valeria Gampl, solicitor, at Vardags analyse the issues in Assessment of financial claims following divorce in Russia (AG v VD).

Pension claims and the proverbial ‘cliff-edge’ (CA v DR)

In CA v DR [2021] EWFC 21, [2021] All ER (D) 69 (Mar), Roberts J found that she was bound by previous authorities in relation to an allowance for a carer to build up a pension in Schedule 1 to the Children Act 1989 (ChA 1989) cases, and that the carer’s allowance within maintenance payments should not include provision for the build up any form of savings for the future, despite the ‘cliff-edge’ that carers face once any ordered financial provision (including housing) ceases. Sophie Groves, director, and Aisling O’Reilly, associate, at Vardags, examine the implications of this decision in Pension claims and the proverbial ‘cliff-edge’ (CA v DR).

Post-separation agreement (Horohoe v Horohoe)

In Horohoe v Horohoe [2020] EWFC 102, [2020] All ER (D) 158 (Nov), in deciding, among other things, whether to give effect to an alleged post-separation agreement between a husband and wife and in circumstances where there was presently a decree nisi of divorce but no decree absolute, the Family Court held that an agreement had been reached which, despite legal advice, had been unwittingly very unfair to the wife in its treatment of certain company assets. However, the wife had wanted security and the less risk-averse assets, therefore the £750,000 which the court had attributed as the value of the wife's shares in the companies in 2012 should be discounted by one-third to reflect the security to her of receiving cash, and the amount had to be indexed.

Pre-marital wealth (IU v OS and others; GS v OS and another)

In IU v OS and others; GS v OS and another [2020] EWFC 98, [2020] All ER (D) 134 (Dec), rulings were made on the wife's application for financial remedy orders against the husband. In addition, the husband’s first (and former) wife made an application for a declaration that the husband held certain property on trust for her. The Family Court held that certain properties in dispute were the sole property of the husband, that the relevant documents the husband had produced, purporting to be agreements with the first wife and family members were shams, and that the transfer of the shares in a company from the husband had been a deliberate attempt to defeat the second wife's claim. Accordingly, concerning the latter, the transfer was set aside, and the first wife's claim was dismissed. Further, it was held that there were a number of fundamental problems with a purported 'marriage contract' between the husband and the second wife, which led the court to give it no weight. The court ruled that the sum to be shared between the parties after giving certain credits was £16m, and its award for a clean break was £8m.

Appeal (Ratcliffe v Ratcliffe)

In Ratcliffe v Ratcliffe [2021] EWCA Civ 247, [2021] All ER (D) 06 (Mar), in allowing the appellant husband's appeal, the Court of Appeal set aside the financial remedy order made by the Family Division in favour of the respondent wife on the basis that the order was based in part on a flawed figure advanced on behalf of the wife in respect of the value of the parties' capital resources. Accordingly, the court remitted the case to the Family Division for the award to be re-determined.

Private children

Ofsted confirms new arrangements for Cafcass inspections from April 2021

Ofsted has published the outcome of its October 2020 consultation on proposed changes to inspections of the Children and Family Court Advisory and Support Service (Cafcass), which was previously delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19). According to Ofsted it received over 300 responses to its consultation, with the majority broadly agreeing with proposals. The effectiveness of the new approach will be reviewed during the early stages of rollout (LNB News 17/03/2021 44).

Cafcass guidance on working with children during coronavirus (COVID-19) updated

Cafcass has published updated guidance on working with children during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The updated guidance confirms the return to Cafcass’ preferred practice of seeing children and their families at least once in person during court proceedings (LNB News 19/03/2021 73).

Courts and Tribunals Judiciary announces launch of FDAC in Midlands

The Courts and Tribunals Judiciary has announced that it has launched the UK’s 12th Family, Drug and Alcohol Court (FDAC) in the Midlands. The Birmingham and Solihull FDAC opened officially on 25th February 2021 and the first hearings took place in early March 2021. The Courts and Tribunals Judiciary has also announced that by April 2021, there are expected to be 14 FDAC teams across 20 Family Courts and 35 local authorities. It was reported that ‘a specialist multi-disciplinary team works closely with the judge and other professionals to provide intensive treatment and support for parents wishing to turn their lives around, helping them abstain from drugs and alcohol, thus enabling more children to be reunified with their parents’ (LNB News 26/02/2021 81).

Public children

Judicial review on placement choice (A and B v Manchester City Council)

In A and another (minors, by their litigation friend) v Manchester City Council [2021] EWHC 455 (Admin), two observant orthodox Jewish boys had significant additional needs, for which the family required assistance to manage from the local authority. The court held that deciding to place the first child in a local residential placement) for 12 weeks, including over each Sabbath and Passover, was public law unlawful and a breach of the child’s rights under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). The court held that deciding to place the second child in that same local residential placement for a once per fortnight overnight stay was neither public law unlawful, in breach of his ECHR rights nor contrary to the Equality Act 2010. The background was that there was an alternative residential placement available at an exclusively orthodox Jewish residential home which had education on site and allowed both children to practise their orthodox Jewish faith in complete compliance with the requirements of their faith. Monifa Walters-Thompson, barrister at Garden Court Chambers, considers the decision in Judicial review on placement choice (A and B v Manchester City Council).

President of the Family Division endorses publication of Public Law Working Group report

The Courts and Tribunals Judiciary has published a message from the President of the Family Division, Sir Andrew McFarlane, in which the President endorses the publication of the President’s Public Law Working Group (PLWG) report. The report sets out the recommendations from the PLWG on how to improve the Family Court’s ability to address the needs of children and families at the centre of public law cases, following the steep rise in public law cases prior to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The report is even more timely in light of the coronavirus pandemic placing additional pressures on the child protection and family justice systems, demonstrating the need for reform (LNB News 02/03/2021 16).

International children

Supreme Court determines appeal as to interaction between child abduction proceedings and asylum claims (G (Appellant) v G (Respondent))

The Supreme Court has substantially allowed an appeal so as to prevent a child included in an application for asylum from being returned to the country from which they sought refuge pursuant to the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of Child Abduction 1980 (the 1980 Hague Convention) before the asylum claim is determined. The judgment also raised questions regarding the ‘devastating impact’ lengthy asylum claims could have on the implementation of the 1980 Hague Convention. As a result, the Supreme Court called for a legislative solution to be found to expedite the asylum claim process in order to ensure that the UK meets its obligations under the 1980 Hague Convention. Edward Bennett, barrister at Harcourt Chambers, comments on the judgment (LNB News 19/03/2021 96).

Stay of proceedings under the 1996 Hague Convention (Re AA and BB)

In Re AA and BB [2021] EWFC 17, [2021] All ER (D) 80 (Mar), the court was concerned with the preliminary issue of whether, pursuant to Article 13 of the Convention of 19 October 1996 on Jurisdiction, Applicable Law, Recognition, Enforcement and Co-operation in Respect of Parental Responsibility and Measures for the Protection of Children (the 1996 Hague Convention), it must or should stay the father’s application issued under the ChA 1989, on the basis that there were pending jurisdiction and welfare applications in Russia. Clare Renton, barrister at 29 Bedford Row Chambers, examines the issues in Stay of proceedings under the 1996 Hague Convention (Re AA and BB).

Jurisdiction to hear return application (Re R (a child))

In Re R (a child) [2020] EWHC 3321 (Fam), [2020] All ER (D) 136 (Dec), in determining whether the Family Division had jurisdiction to hear a father's application for return of a child to the UK from Spain, the court held, among other things, that pursuant to Article 8 of Council Regulation (EC) No 2201/2003 of 17 November 2003 concerning jurisdiction and the recognition and enforcement of judgments in matrimonial matters and the matters of parental responsibility (Brussels II bis), the child had been habitually resident in Spain when the court had been seised, and accordingly, the courts in Spain had exclusive jurisdiction in matters of parental responsibility over the child and the UK courts should not entertain the matter.

Parens patriae jurisdiction (GC v AS)

In GC v AS [2021] EWHC 14 (Fam), [2021] All ER (D) 101 (Jan), the mother's application (invoking the ancient parens patriae jurisdiction) for an inward return order, concerning her three children who were currently in Libya with their father, was dismissed because the order, if made, would likely be futile, as the mother would be unlikely to be able to enforce it in the courts of Libya and there had been no fundamental change of circumstances in Libya either since the arrival of the family there in 2017 or since an order had been made in earlier proceedings in October 2019. The Family Division ruled that the mother had not surmounted the substantive ('high') threshold for the making of a protective order in respect of the children, and that it could not conclude that the circumstances were sufficiently compelling to require it to exercise its protective jurisdiction. Further, the court held that the mother had been guilty of Henderson abuse, in circumstances where she could, and should, have raised her parens patriae arguments before the judge in the earlier proceedings. The children, who had been made wards of court in earlier proceedings, were de-warded.

Return of child (AB v CD)

In AB v CD [2021] EWHC 375 (Fam), [2021] All ER (D) 26 (Mar), a father successfully applied for the return of a child who had been abducted by the mother and taken to the UK. The Family Division held, among other things, that where a child abduction case was commenced before 31 December 2020 in relation to another EU state, Brussels II bis continued to have effect as 'saved EU law' in relation to that application, and any court considering making a return order under Brussels II bis, art 11(1) had to apply the provisions of art 11(4) when considering such a case. Furthermore, it held that the undertakings offered by the father would be accepted as amounting to adequate arrangements to secure the protection of the child on return and the court accepted that the provisions of Brussels II bis, art 11(4) were satisfied.

Return order (Re A (child abduction: Article 13b))

In Re A (child abduction: Article 13b) [2021] EWCA Civ 328, [2021] All ER (D) 40 (Mar), in allowing the appellant mother's appeal, the Court of Appeal found that the new evidence adduced by the mother on appeal as to the state of her mental health had required the court to set aside the Family Division's order for the child's summary return to the USA, where the respondent father lived, pursuant to the 1980 Hague Convention. The court remitted the matter to the Family Division for rehearing and consideration of whether the exception in the 1980 Hague Convention, art 13(b) had applied.

Application to return (Re EM (a child) (return order))

In Re EM (a child) (return order) [2021] EWFC 19, [2021] All ER (D) 50 (Mar), the father successfully applied for a return of a child to Norway from where the child had been abducted by the mother. The mother relied on the 1980 Hague Convention, art 13(b) to oppose the application. Having found that with robust protective measures in place any objective risk of harm to the child would be appropriately mitigated, the Family Court held that, if the mother were to return to Norway with the children, her ability to care for them would not be in any way compromised. Further, the court was not persuaded that the father had made a realistic threat to harm the child or that the father was not perfectly capable of caring for the child, if the mother elected not to return with the child.

International

CGAP publishes conclusions and decisions following March 2021 online meeting

The Council on General Affairs and Policy (CGAP) of the Hague Conference on Private International Law (HCCH) has published its conclusions and decisions following its online meeting, which took place between 1 and 5 March 2021, with 350 people taking part. The conclusions and decisions are available in both English and French (LNB News 09/03/2021 90).

Switzerland and the Republic of Iceland consent to UK joining Lugano Convention

The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) released a communication dated 25 February 2021, stating that Switzerland, as the depositary, has consented to the UK being invited to deposit its instrument of accession to the Convention on Jurisdiction and the Recognition and Enforcement of Judgments in Civil and Commercial Matters (Lugano Convention 2007) (LNB News 10/03/2021 73). In addition, the Swiss FDFA released a communication dated 18 March 2021, stating that the Republic of Iceland, as the depositary, has consented to the UK being invited to deposit its instruments of accession to the Lugano Convention 2007 (LNB News 24/03/2021 145).

Scotland

Scottish Government opens two child contact consultations

The Scottish Government has opened two consultations concerning the implementation of provisions of the Children (Scotland) Act 2020 relating to aspects of child contact disputes. The first consultation concerns registers of child welfare reporters, curators ad litem and of solicitors who may be appointed when an individual has been prohibited from conducting their case themselves. It seeks feedback on the three year retention period on the register, the process for inclusion on the register, managing the register of child welfare reporters and the reappointment process. The second consultation, which concerns the regulation of child contact centre services aims to explore how powers regulating child contact centres should be included in regulation, inspection regime and staff training. Both consultations are open and will run until 12 July 2021 (LNB News 22/03/2021 110).

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Constitution Committee recommends access to justice reforms

The Constitution Committee has released the first of three reports on the implications that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has had on the UK constitution, with particular focus on the impact on courts and tribunals across England and Wales. Among other things, the Committee has called on the government to increase the legal aid budget and implement a plan to reduce the considerable backlog of cases (LNB News 30/03/2021 10).

HMCTS workers reflect on working in courts and tribunals during coronavirus (COVID-19)

HMCTS workers have written a blog piece, reflecting on their experience of working through the coronavirus (COVID-19) in courts and tribunals (LNB News 25/03/2021 69).

HMCTS Chief Executive praises court staff for coronavirus (COVID-19) efforts

Acting Chief Executive for HMCTS, Kevin Sadler, has thanked HMCTS staff and contractors for their work in ensuring the continued operation of the justice system throughout the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in light of the one year anniversary of the first nationwide lockdown. He praised the rapid expansion and improvement of digital processes and remote hearings, as well as the adjustment to socially-distanced working, as being key innovations in meeting the challenges posed. Going forward, Sadler noted that ‘there may be more bumps in the road ahead, but we can now believe that we are past the darkest days of the pandemic (LNB News 24/03/2021 9)’.

Lord Chief Justice publishes message on courts recovery

The Lord Chief Justice, Lord Burnett of Maldon, has released a message on the return of in-person court hearings after the lockdown measures imposed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic necessitated the use of online video platforms for remote hearings. Lord Burnett stated that there will be a continuing role for those involved in the courts’ operation, including the enforcement of and adherence to social distancing guidelines, hygiene practices and the use of face coverings. It is expected that remote hearings will still be used to manage footfall, but Lord Burnett described the return to in-person hearings as ‘desirable’ (LNB News 17/03/2021 61).

HMCTS announces rapid coronavirus (COVID-19) testing at more court sites

HMCTS has announced the expansion of rapid testing for people who attend scheduled hearings without showing any symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) to four more courts. The tests will be available to staff, judges, jurors, legal professionals, and professional court users at Leeds Combined Court, Leicester Crown Court, Reading Crown Court and Winchester Combined Court. This is in addition to the on-site rapid testing that began at Manchester Civil Justice Centre and Southwark Crown Court in January 2021, and the five further court sites in Birmingham, Croydon, Liverpool, Snaresbrook, and Wolverhampton in March 2021 (LNB News 10/03/2021 10 and LNB News 19/03/2021 103).

Coronavirus (COVID-19)—UK Supreme Court on working remotely and Easter closure

The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom (UKSC) has announced that its building will be closed at least until the end of 2021, as per government guidelines on coronavirus (COVID-19). Justices and staff will work remotely and will only return to the building for essential activities. The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council (JCPC) and UKSC have, since 24 March 2020, heard cases via Webex and all proceedings are available to be viewed on demand on the UKSC and JCPC websites. The UKSC announced that the Supreme Court building will be closed to the public during the Easter closure period (LNB News 16/03/2021 77).

Children’s Commissioner to review future of childhood post-coronavirus (COVID-19)

The Children’s Commissioner has announced the launch of the Childhood Commission, a review of the future of childhood by the Children’s Commissioner’s Office. The Childhood Commission will identify the barriers preventing children from reaching their full potential, propose policy and services solutions and develop targets by which the government and local agencies can be held to account for progress. It will not focus solely on the problems that have been highlighted and amplified by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic but will also address ‘the policy shortfalls that have held back the lives of many children for decades’ (LNB News 16/03/2021 50).

Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Foreign Process Section’s availability update

The Queen’s Bench Masters Listing and Action Department Information for Court Users provides updated guidance for practitioners dealing with cross border disputes. It covers the sections position in relation to service, taking of evidence and the registration of foreign judgments. It also advises as to how to contact the Foreign Process Section. See News Analysis: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Foreign Process Section’s availability update.

Additional Family updates this month

Joint ownership—determining the common intention for an investment property (Rowland v Blades)

In Rowland v Blades [2021] EWHC 426 (Ch), the court considered a claim by a co-owner who paid for a property which was conveyed into joint names at law with no declaration of trust on the Form TR1. The application was for a declaration that the claimant was solely beneficially entitled to the property with the other co-owner having a mere life interest, with remainder to the claimant’s daughter. He also pleaded a claim for occupation rent of £371,000. Simon Lillington LLM MCIArb, barrister, mediator and family arbitrator at 3 Paper Buildings, Temple, London, who acted for the respondent in this case, considers the decision in Joint ownership—determining the common intention for an investment property (Rowland v Blades).

Temporal gymnastics—practical guidance for Presumption of Death Act 2013 applications (Austin v Mitchell)

In Austin v Mitchell and another [2020] EWHC 3486 (Ch), the court was asked to make a declaration of presumed death under section 2 of the Presumption of Death Act 2013 (PDA 2013) in circumstances where the missing person had gone missing while travelling in Canada and had not been seen alive since May 1989. The claimant, the missing person’s mother, campaigned tirelessly since 1989 to discover further information surrounding the disappearance. The court held that the missing person died at 12.01pm on 27 May 1989, British Columbia time. Master Shuman, in making the declaration of presumed death, provided helpful guidance to practitioners on the procedural issues required under PDA 2013, including the requirements for advertisement of the claim and the relevant considerations in determining the date and time of presumed death in circumstances where the court is satisfied that the missing person has died but is uncertain at which moment during a period the missing person died, in accordance with PDA 2013, s 2(3). Tom Deely, senior associate at Russell Cooke LLP considers the issues in Temporal gymnastics—practical guidance for Presumption of Death Act 2013 applications (Austin v Mitchell).

DfE publishes guidance on exception requests during intercountry adoption

The Department for Education (DfE) has published guidance on when and how to make an exception request in relation to adopting a child from a country with special restrictions. A written application for a request to be treated as an exception to a special restriction must be made to the DfE. There is no fixed timescale for how long the process will take (LNB News 12/03/2021 64).

Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts

Did you know that you can set up your own personal alerts to let you receive all of our news stories on either a daily or a weekly basis? Go to your ‘News’ tab and amend your personal settings to subscribe to regular updates by clicking on either ‘Email’ or ’RSS’ (depending on how you prefer to receive them) on the right hand side of the blue banner.

New and updated content

New Practice Notes

The following Practice Notes have been added:

• Declarations as to marital and civil partnership status

• Practical first steps on deputyship appointment—health and welfare deputy

• Practical first steps on deputyship appointment—property and affairs deputy

Updated Practice Notes

Practice Notes that have been updated (in addition to those updated in relation to Brexit) include:

• Client care—family law—adding Masters v Charles Fussell & Co LLP [2021] Lexis Citation 5

• Public children—Public Law Outline 2014, The Family Court—allocation and transfer of proceedings and Functions which may be carried out by a justices’ legal adviser—to reflect amendments to FPR 2010, PD 36R

• Child abduction—procedure and evidence (Hague Convention)—adding Re A (a child) (1980 Hague Convention: set aside) [2021] EWCA Civ 194, [2021] All ER (D) 104 (Feb)

• Jurisdictional issues in children proceedings—adding TK v ML [2021] EWFC 8, [2021] All ER (D) 52 (Feb)

• Children as parties to public law proceedings—adding Re T and another (children) (refusal of placement order) [2021] EWCA Civ 71, [2021] All ER (D) 03 (Feb)

• Online applications for financial consent orders—to reflect amendments to FPR 2010, PD 41B from 1 March 2021

• Online divorce procedure—adding links to HMCTS guides

• The Financial Remedies Court—to reflect changes to the organisational structure of the Financial Remedies Court and new guidance on issue and allocation

• Child abduction—defences (1980 Hague Convention)—adding Re G (children) (abduction: consent/discretion) [2021] EWCA Civ 139, [2021] All ER (D) 46 (Feb)

• Child abduction—wardship and inherent jurisdiction (non-Hague Convention)—to reflect amendments to FPR 2010, PD 12D, para 1.1

• Coronavirus (COVID–19)—news and resources for family lawyers—to reflect amendments to FPR 2010, PD 10A and FPR 2010, PD 12K, Preparation for court attendance amid coronavirus (COVID-19) (LNB News 09/02/2021 47), Lord Chief Justice publishes message on courts recovery (LNB News 17/03/2021 61), Coronavirus (COVID-19)—UK Supreme Court on working remotely and Easter closure (LNB News 16/03/2021 77), Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS pilots home testing among court users (LNB News 10/03/2021 10), HMCTS announces rapid coronavirus (COVID-19) testing at four more court sites (LNB News 19/03/2021 103) and Sir Andrew McFarlane initiates next steps for return to courts amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic LNB News 22/03/2021 78

• Family Procedure Rules 2010 index—to reflect the Family Procedure (Amendment) Rules 2021, SI 2021/155

• Funding—legal services orders and costs allowances—adding R v R [2021] EWHC 195 (Fam), [2021] All ER (D) 93 (Feb)

• General principles—pensions in family proceedings—adding details of the consultation launched on a minimum pension age increase (LNB News 11/02/2021 81)

• Non-matrimonial or non-civil partnership assets—adding WX v HX (Treatment of Matrimonial and Non-Matrimonial Property) [2021] EWHC 241 (Fam)

• Property adjustment orders—procedural issues and drafting the order—adding Derhalli v Derhalli [2021] EWCA Civ 112, [2021] All ER (D) 17 (Feb)

• Public sector pensions and family proceedings—adding details of the HM Treasury update on public service pension schemes consultation (LNB News 04/02/2021 109) and the consultation launched on a minimum pension age increase (LNB News 11/02/2021 81)

• Secure accommodation orders—adding A local authority v G and another (An NHS Trust intervening) [2021] EWHC 244 (Fam) and DfE bans vulnerable children from unregulated accommodation after consultation (LNB News 19/02/2021 41)

• Vulnerable persons—participation and evidence in family proceedings—adding A local authority v M and others [2021] EWFC 10

• Marital and civil partnership agreements—independent legal advice and Implications of maintenance, separation and post-nuptial agreements within proceedings for financial provision—adding Horohoe v Horohoe [2020] EWFC 102

• Child arrangements and contact orders—domestic abuse and harm and Evidence in private law children proceedings—adding F v M [2021] EWFC 4, [2021] All ER (D) 69 (Jan)

• Inherent and statutory jurisdiction—adding GC v AS [2021] EWHC 14 (Fam), [2021] All ER (D) 101 (Jan)

• Introduction to tax for family lawyers, Tax implications in relation to pensions, Tax implications of entering into a marriage or civil partnership, Tax implications of financial orders and Tax implications of relationship breakdown—updated as to Budget 2021

• Child Arrangements Programme—the procedure for section 8 applications—updating Cafcass guidance

• Child Arrangements Programme—the procedure for section 8 applications and Pilot schemes in the Family Court—adding details of Family Mediation Voucher Scheme (FPR 2010, PD 36V)

Latest Q&As

New Q&As added this month:

• A petitioner in divorce proceedings ticked the boxes in the petition indicating an intention to apply for financial orders. The petitioner has now remarried, are they able to make an application for financial orders?

• Is the Philippines a reciprocating country for the purpose of Part I of the Maintenance Orders (Reciprocal Enforcement) Act 1972, as it is a country that was party to the UN Convention on the Recovery Abroad of Maintenance of 20 June 1956?

• What is the authority for the Family Court to make a final non-molestation order without findings having been made regarding allegations of abuse and with no admissions from the respondent?

• A property is jointly owned and there is a declaration of trust setting out how the property is owned. One joint owner wishes to seek a sale of the property and there is a dispute as to the division of net sale proceeds. Should an application under the Trusts of Land and Appointment of Trustees Act 1996 be commenced under Part 7 or Part 8 of the Civil Procedure Rules 1998?

• Can an application be made under the Trusts of Land and Appointment of Trustees Act 1996 for a declaration in relation to property or land situated outside the jurisdiction of England and Wales?

• Can the applicant within proceedings as to financial provision on divorce, or under Schedule 1 to the Children Act 1989, seek an order that the applicant themselves pays child maintenance?

• Where a property is registered in the parties’ joint names, the cohabiting relationship breaks down and one party moves out of the property, what options are available to the remaining owner to remove their former cohabitant from the title of the property where the former cohabitant made no financial contribution whatsoever to the property? What can the remaining owner do if their former cohabitant refuses to reply to any communications?

• In proceedings under the Trusts of Land and Appointment of Trustees Act 1996, can an extension to the deadline for witness statement be agreed between the parties, or is an application to the court for permission and relief from sanctions required?

• Where spouses separate and one spouse remains in the former family home, but is unable to take over the mortgage so that the other spouse must remain on both the mortgage and the title to the property, will the non-occupying spouse have to pay the higher rate of stamp duty land tax if they purchase a new property to be their main dwelling?

New legislation

New legislation added this month:

• Adoption and Fostering (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/251 (LNB News 10/03/2021 27)

• Adoption and Children (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/261 (LNB News 10/03/2021 70)

Useful information

Blog

For analysis and insight on family law see the Family Law Blog.

Twitter

To be alerted to new blog posts and for breaking news, follow Family on Twitter: @LexisUK_Family.

Monthly highlights archive

To view Family highlights for previous months, see here.

Popular documents

