Family monthly highlights—March 2021

The MoJ has published the response to a consultation it held on raising the mandatory retirement age for judicial office holders. The general consensus was that the age should be raised from 70, however differing views on whether 72 or 75, would be preferable. The MoJ has taken the decision to raise the age to 75 and will seek parliamentary approval as soon as possible (LNB News 08/03/2021 40).

The Attorney General's Office has announced that Michael Ellis has been appointed as Attorney General while Suella Braverman is on maternity leave. In addition, Lucy Frazer has been appointed as Solicitor General, replacing Michael Ellis. Suella Braverman is the first minister to go on maternity pursuant to the passage of the Ministerial and Other Maternity Allowances Act 2021 (LNB News 04/03/2021 17).

HM Courts & Tribunals Service (HMCTS) has published an update to guidance notes issued by the Queen’s Bench Division. The Royal Courts of Justice (RCJ) Fees Office Information for Court Users, the Queen’s Bench Masters Listing and Action Department Information for Court Users and the Queen’s Bench General, Media and Communications Information for Court Users have been updated to mark the change to the Queen's Bench Division and RCJ Fees Office telephone number which is now 0203 936 8957 (LNB News 01/03/2021 30).

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has opened a consultation on its proposal to increase selected court fees and Help with Fees income thresholds in line with inflation. The impacted jurisdictions would be the County Court, the High Court, the Court of Appeal, courts hearing family proceedings, the Court of Protection and the civil jurisdiction of the Magistrates’ Courts. The MoJ is seeking responses from anyone with an interest in or views on the matter. The closing date for consultation responses is 17 May 2021 (LNB News 23/03/2021 62).

In the Spring Budget 2021 on 3 March 2021, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, the Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP, announced new investment for tackling domestic abuse, a staged increase to corporation tax, an extension to the SDLT holiday and the freezing of inheritance tax thresholds, the pensions lifetime allowance and personal tax allowances. See LNB News 03/03/2021 107 for details of the measures announced and the impact on family law. See also: Spring Budget 2021—Private Client analysis.

Lady Hale has given a speech to the Family Justice Council conference titled 'What do we mean by a family?', reflecting on the role of the law in family life​ and how the concept of a family has evolved over the years. The speech considered relationships that go far beyond parents, adult parents and children and what the Office of National Statistics defines a family to be. Lady Hale mentioned in her speech that ‘...the old concepts of affinity—marriage and consanguinity—blood relationship—are no longer sufficient to define what we mean by family. And the driving force behind these changes is human need’ (LNB News 10/03/2021 74).

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has launched a voucher scheme which will provide a contribution of up to £500 towards the mediation costs for eligible cases. The purpose of the scheme is to promote the benefits of mediation and divert matters where appropriate away from the family courts. The £500 payment will be made directly to mediation providers by the Family Mediation Council, which is administering the scheme on behalf of the MoJ (LNB News 26/03/2021 47).

The President of the Family Division, Sir Andrew McFarlane, has issued a message on the next steps to achieve the most efficient return to court over the coming months, including implementing best practices learned from remote working. The President asked Baker LJ to lead a judicial recovery group for the Family Court at the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and noted that the group has worked tirelessly to plan for a return to more normal working and to ensure that best practices and current challenges are captured for consideration when looking at potential longer term changes. The President has now asked Baker LJ to focus his attention on how the most efficient return to court is achieved over the coming months, including implementing the best practices learned from remote working (LNB News 22/03/2021 78).

In Re L (children) (domestic abuse: stranding/abandonment) (continuing risk of emotional harm) [2020] EWHC 3782 (Fam), [2020] All ER (D) 132 (Dec), the father's application to re-open or review findings of facts made in earlier proceedings was dismissed. The earlier proceedings concerned the mother's application (made while abroad, and under the court's inherent power) for an order for the return of the children to the UK, in circumstances where she alleged that she had been the victim of domestic abuse and that she and the parties' children had been abandoned in a foreign jurisdiction. The Family Division ruled that the father had raised nothing that could, properly, be characterised as a solid ground for revisiting the conclusions on the facts reached in the earlier proceedings, which had included findings that the mother had been subjected to physical, mental and emotional abuse, and that the father, on returning to the UK from Country B, had brought with him the travel and identity documents that the mother and children needed to leave Country B and re-enter the UK. The court also dismissed the father's application for direct contact with the children where it was not satisfied that their emotional safety, or that of the mother, could be secured. Further, the court ruled that it was not prepared to order the release of the father's own passport from the Tipstaff, until the children's passports that were under his control were surrendered to the court or some other reliable evidence was provided to demonstrate that they were no longer available to the father or valid for travel.

The MoJ has confirmed that a ‘raft of new amendments’ to the Domestic Abuse Bill 2020 will be presented in Parliament in the week commencing 1 March 2021. Proposals include making non-fatal strangulation a criminal offence, extending the controlling or coercive behaviour offence to include abuse where victims and perpetrators no longer live together and widening the scope of revenge porn laws to include threats to disclose images with intention to cause distress. The new measures were developed closely with peers, advocates and victims and seek to provide greater protection to victims and further clamp down on perpetrators. The Bill has entered the House of Lords report stage and is expected to receive Royal Assent in the spring of 2021 (LNB News 01/03/2021 42 and LNB News 04/03/2020 1).

Financial provision

Failure to provide reasonable maintenance where a decree of divorce is sought in another jurisdiction (Villiers v Villiers) After making (niche) legal history in the Supreme Court last summer, the hard-won right of the wife in Villiers v Villiers [2021] EWFC 23, [2021] All ER (D) 106 (Mar) to make a claim for maintenance under section 27 of the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973 (MCA 1973), notwithstanding ongoing Scottish divorce proceedings, has ended in disappointment. The judgment explored the history and policy behind MCA 1973, s 27 itself, the exceptionality of an MCA 1973, s 27 order where a foreign divorce in a friendly state or other part of the British Islands is in prospect and the criteria for making such an order. It also considered the limits of ‘judicious encouragement’, where third party financial assistance has been a feature. Neither party emerges well from the judgment, with cross-examination described as ‘reminiscent of a peculiarly vicious defended divorce’. Clare Williams, professional support lawyer at JMW Solicitors LLP, analyses the issues in Failure to provide reasonable maintenance where a decree of divorce is sought in another jurisdiction (Villiers v Villiers).

Thwaite jurisdiction applicable as to a contingent liability despite clean break settlement (Kicinski v Pardi) In Kicinski v Pardi [2021] EWHC 499 (Fam), [2021] All ER (D) 36 (Mar), Lieven J allowed an appeal to vary a Rose order in circumstances where the order provided for a clean break but the wife remained exposed to a contingent liability if the husband’s uncle and aunt had decided to sue the wife’s solicitors. The decision confirms that the two requirements for invoking the Thwaite jurisdiction are that there needs to have been a significant change in circumstances since the order was entered into and in addition that it must be inequitable not to vary the order. Marc Samuels, barrister at 36 Family, examines the decision and its implications in Thwaite jurisdiction applicable as to a contingent liability despite clean break settlement (Kicinski v Pardi).

Assessment of financial claims following divorce in Russia (AG v VD) In AG v VD [2021] EWFC 9, the court considered the wife’s application for financial relief under Part III of the Matrimonial and Family Proceedings Act 1984 (MFPA 1984) following a divorce in Russia. The court considered the financial award to the wife made by the Russian courts and found that it had jurisdiction, concluding that the Russian order was inadequate in that it did not meet the wife’s financial needs and those of her child from a previous marriage. The court assessed the quantum of the wife’s award on the basis of her needs, following a medium-length marriage. Cohen J made repeated references in the judgment to the overall conduct of the case and the significant costs the parties incurred in this litigation. Sophie Groves, director, and Valeria Gampl, solicitor, at Vardags analyse the issues in Assessment of financial claims following divorce in Russia (AG v VD).

Pension claims and the proverbial ‘cliff-edge’ (CA v DR) In CA v DR [2021] EWFC 21, [2021] All ER (D) 69 (Mar), Roberts J found that she was bound by previous authorities in relation to an allowance for a carer to build up a pension in Schedule 1 to the Children Act 1989 (ChA 1989) cases, and that the carer’s allowance within maintenance payments should not include provision for the build up any form of savings for the future, despite the ‘cliff-edge’ that carers face once any ordered financial provision (including housing) ceases. Sophie Groves, director, and Aisling O’Reilly, associate, at Vardags, examine the implications of this decision in Pension claims and the proverbial ‘cliff-edge’ (CA v DR).

Post-separation agreement (Horohoe v Horohoe) In Horohoe v Horohoe [2020] EWFC 102, [2020] All ER (D) 158 (Nov), in deciding, among other things, whether to give effect to an alleged post-separation agreement between a husband and wife and in circumstances where there was presently a decree nisi of divorce but no decree absolute, the Family Court held that an agreement had been reached which, despite legal advice, had been unwittingly very unfair to the wife in its treatment of certain company assets. However, the wife had wanted security and the less risk-averse assets, therefore the £750,000 which the court had attributed as the value of the wife's shares in the companies in 2012 should be discounted by one-third to reflect the security to her of receiving cash, and the amount had to be indexed.

Pre-marital wealth (IU v OS and others; GS v OS and another) In IU v OS and others; GS v OS and another [2020] EWFC 98, [2020] All ER (D) 134 (Dec), rulings were made on the wife's application for financial remedy orders against the husband. In addition, the husband’s first (and former) wife made an application for a declaration that the husband held certain property on trust for her. The Family Court held that certain properties in dispute were the sole property of the husband, that the relevant documents the husband had produced, purporting to be agreements with the first wife and family members were shams, and that the transfer of the shares in a company from the husband had been a deliberate attempt to defeat the second wife's claim. Accordingly, concerning the latter, the transfer was set aside, and the first wife's claim was dismissed. Further, it was held that there were a number of fundamental problems with a purported 'marriage contract' between the husband and the second wife, which led the court to give it no weight. The court ruled that the sum to be shared between the parties after giving certain credits was £16m, and its award for a clean break was £8m.