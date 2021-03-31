Family monthly highlights—March 2021

Updated Practice Notes
Practice Notes that have been updated (in addition to those updated in relation to Brexit) include:
• Client care—family law—adding Masters v Charles Fussell & Co LLP [2021] Lexis Citation 5
• Public children—Public Law Outline 2014, The Family Court—allocation and transfer of proceedings and Functions which may be carried out by a justices’ legal adviser—to reflect amendments to FPR 2010, PD 36R
• Child abduction—procedure and evidence (Hague Convention)—adding Re A (a child) (1980 Hague Convention: set aside) [2021] EWCA Civ 194, [2021] All ER (D) 104 (Feb)
• Jurisdictional issues in children proceedings—adding TK v ML [2021] EWFC 8, [2021] All ER (D) 52 (Feb)
• Children as parties to public law proceedings—adding Re T and another (children) (refusal of placement order) [2021] EWCA Civ 71, [2021] All ER (D) 03 (Feb)
• Online applications for financial consent orders—to reflect amendments to FPR 2010, PD 41B from 1 March 2021
• Online divorce procedure—adding links to HMCTS guides
• The Financial Remedies Court—to reflect changes to the organisational structure of the Financial Remedies Court and new guidance on issue and allocation
• Child abduction—defences (1980 Hague Convention)—adding Re G (children) (abduction: consent/discretion) [2021] EWCA Civ 139, [2021] All ER (D) 46 (Feb)
• Child abduction—wardship and inherent jurisdiction (non-Hague Convention)—to reflect amendments to FPR 2010, PD 12D, para 1.1
• Coronavirus (COVID–19)—news and resources for family lawyers—to reflect amendments to FPR 2010, PD 10A and FPR 2010, PD 12K, Preparation for court attendance amid coronavirus (COVID-19) (LNB News 09/02/2021 47), Lord Chief Justice publishes message on courts recovery (LNB News 17/03/2021 61), Coronavirus (COVID-19)—UK Supreme Court on working remotely and Easter closure (LNB News 16/03/2021 77), Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS pilots home testing among court users (LNB News 10/03/2021 10), HMCTS announces rapid coronavirus (COVID-19) testing at four more court sites (LNB News 19/03/2021 103) and Sir Andrew McFarlane initiates next steps for return to courts amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic LNB News 22/03/2021 78
• Family Procedure Rules 2010 index—to reflect the Family Procedure (Amendment) Rules 2021, SI 2021/155
• Funding—legal services orders and costs allowances—adding R v R [2021] EWHC 195 (Fam), [2021] All ER (D) 93 (Feb)
• General principles—pensions in family proceedings—adding details of the consultation launched on a minimum pension age increase (LNB News 11/02/2021 81)
• Non-matrimonial or non-civil partnership assets—adding WX v HX (Treatment of Matrimonial and Non-Matrimonial Property) [2021] EWHC 241 (Fam)
• Property adjustment orders—procedural issues and drafting the order—adding Derhalli v Derhalli [2021] EWCA Civ 112, [2021] All ER (D) 17 (Feb)
• Public sector pensions and family proceedings—adding details of the HM Treasury update on public service pension schemes consultation (LNB News 04/02/2021 109) and the consultation launched on a minimum pension age increase (LNB News 11/02/2021 81)
• Secure accommodation orders—adding A local authority v G and another (An NHS Trust intervening) [2021] EWHC 244 (Fam) and DfE bans vulnerable children from unregulated accommodation after consultation (LNB News 19/02/2021 41)
• Vulnerable persons—participation and evidence in family proceedings—adding A local authority v M and others [2021] EWFC 10
• Marital and civil partnership agreements—independent legal advice and Implications of maintenance, separation and post-nuptial agreements within proceedings for financial provision—adding Horohoe v Horohoe [2020] EWFC 102
• Child arrangements and contact orders—domestic abuse and harm and Evidence in private law children proceedings—adding F v M [2021] EWFC 4, [2021] All ER (D) 69 (Jan)
• Inherent and statutory jurisdiction—adding GC v AS [2021] EWHC 14 (Fam), [2021] All ER (D) 101 (Jan)
• Introduction to tax for family lawyers, Tax implications in relation to pensions, Tax implications of entering into a marriage or civil partnership, Tax implications of financial orders and Tax implications of relationship breakdown—updated as to Budget 2021
• Child Arrangements Programme—the procedure for section 8 applications—updating Cafcass guidance
• Child Arrangements Programme—the procedure for section 8 applications and Pilot schemes in the Family Court—adding details of Family Mediation Voucher Scheme (FPR 2010, PD 36V)