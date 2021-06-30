- Family monthly highlights—June 2021
- In this issue:
- Practice and procedure
- New edition of At a Glance
- New members appointed to Family Procedure Rule Committee
- Family Procedure Rule Committee meeting minutes
- Lord Burnett considers in committee evidence, legal aid funding and coronavirus (COVID-19)
- MoJ announces National Archives to house important judgments
- Relationship breakdown
- Commencement date of 6 April 2022 announced for the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020
More...
- Non-recognition of divorce (J v J)
- Domestic abuse
- Whether a step-nephew is an ‘associated person’ under the Family Law Act 1996 (M v D)
- Coercive and controlling behaviour (Re JK (a child) (domestic abuse: finding of fact hearing); FG v HI and another)
- Cafcass publishes new Domestic Abuse Learning and Improvement Plan
- Private children
- Adoption after a relationship has ended (Re E (adoption by one person); A v B and others)
- The correct test in step-parent adoption (Re L (Step-Parent Adoption))
- Contact with incarcerated father (Z v Z and others (Secretary of State for Justice intervening) [2021] EWFC 47, [2021] All ER (D) 73 (Jun))
- DWP seeks views on modernisation of Child Maintenance Service
- Public children
- No duty to institute care proceedings (YXA v Wolverhampton City Council)
- Care orders (Re BB (children) (care proceedings: mid-trial dismissal and withdrawal of allegations) [2021] EWFC 20, [2021] All ER (D) 135 (Mar))
- Discharge of care order (SZ v Birmingham City Council and others [2021] EWFC 15, [2021] All ER (D) 136 (Mar))
- Case management (Re M (children) (applications by email))
- Placement order (Re N (children))
- Care orders (Re K (children))
- Foster carers (Re R (a child) (care proceedings: joinder of foster carers); A local authority v A mother and others)
- DfE publishes report on radicalisation in children’s social care
- Ofsted publishes results of its 2021 children’s social care survey
- New research on new-born babies and care proceedings
- International children
- Habitual residence (Enfield London Borough Council v K and another)
- International
- Georgia accedes to the Hague Service Convention and Hague Evidence Convention
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Speech by Master of the Rolls on key effects of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Two-week rapid consultation launched on remote, hybrid and in-person family hearings
- HMCTS blog highlights the use of video hearing due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Additional Family updates this month
- Social worker against whom adverse findings were made in family proceedings had no effective domestic remedy (SW v UK)
- Public service pension schemes consultation—government to proceed with deferred choice underpin to remove age discrimination in the 2015 schemes
- Discharge of reporting restriction orders (Abbasi and another v Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (PA Media intervening); Thomas and another v Kings College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (PA Media intervening))
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
- New legislation
- Useful information
- Blog
- Twitter
- Monthly highlights archive
Less...
Article summary
This month’s edition of Family highlights includes details of the commencement date for the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020 and the launch of a two-week rapid consultation on remote, hybrid and in-person hearings in the family justice system and the Court of Protection. Whether a step-nephew is an ‘associated person’ under the Family Law Act 1996 is considered, together with adoption after a relationship has ended and the correct test in step-parent adoption. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed, including the new 2021–2022 edition of At a Glance and new Practice Notes on choice of court agreements, recognition and enforcement of protection measures post IP completion day and the Public Law Working Group report templates and checklists.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.