Legal News

Family monthly highlights—June 2021

Family monthly highlights—June 2021
Published on: 30 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Practice and procedure
  • New edition of At a Glance
  • New members appointed to Family Procedure Rule Committee
  • Family Procedure Rule Committee meeting minutes
  • Lord Burnett considers in committee evidence, legal aid funding and coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • MoJ announces National Archives to house important judgments
  • Relationship breakdown
  • Commencement date of 6 April 2022 announced for the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020
    • More...

Article summary

This month’s edition of Family highlights includes details of the commencement date for the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020 and the launch of a two-week rapid consultation on remote, hybrid and in-person hearings in the family justice system and the Court of Protection. Whether a step-nephew is an ‘associated person’ under the Family Law Act 1996 is considered, together with adoption after a relationship has ended and the correct test in step-parent adoption. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed, including the new 2021–2022 edition of At a Glance and new Practice Notes on choice of court agreements, recognition and enforcement of protection measures post IP completion day and the Public Law Working Group report templates and checklists. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

