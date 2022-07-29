LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Family monthly highlights—July 2022

Published on: 29 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Practice and procedure
  • View from the President’s Chambers
  • FPRC issues consultation on permission to appeal applications
  • FPR 2010 Practice Direction amendments and new online public children Practice Direction
  • Remote observation of hearings guidance published
  • New service introduced for GRC applications
  • MoJ announces extra support for more vulnerable people navigating civil and family legal issues
  • Law Commission report published on weddings reform
Article summary

This month’s edition of Family highlights includes details of the fifth and sixth Family Procedure Rules 2010 Practice Direction updates of 2022, the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 (Commencement No. 5 and Transitional Provision) Regulations 2022, domestic abuse statutory guidance and statutory guidance on qualified legal representatives appointed by the court under the Domestic Abuse Act 2021. The scope and application of section 27 of the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973 is set out, together with analysis of when jurisdiction is seised in online proceedings and the Supreme Court decision in Re H-W (children); Re H-W (children) (No 2) as to necessity, proportionality and the role of the appellate court. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed, including a new Procedural Guide on divorce proceedings post-DDSA 2020. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

