- Family monthly highlights—July 2022
- In this issue:
- Practice and procedure
- View from the President’s Chambers
- FPRC issues consultation on permission to appeal applications
- FPR 2010 Practice Direction amendments and new online public children Practice Direction
- Remote observation of hearings guidance published
- New service introduced for GRC applications
- MoJ announces extra support for more vulnerable people navigating civil and family legal issues
- Law Commission report published on weddings reform
More...
- Marriage Act 1949 (Amendment) Bill passes first reading
- Domestic abuse
- Cross-examination provisions brought into force
- Practice and procedure for prohibition of cross-examination in person issued (PD Update No 5 of 2022)
- DAA 2021—statutory guidance on qualified legal representatives appointed by the court
- Home Office publishes government response to domestic abuse guidance consultation
- MoJ publishes information for qualified legal representatives under DAA 2021
- Financial provision
- The scope and application of section 27 of the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973 (Villiers v Villiers)
- Non-matrimonial property (IR v OR)
- Changes to CGT on separation and divorce
- Notice of change option added to MyHMCTS guidance for financial remedies
- Financial Remedies Court notice clarifying training requirements and authorisation
- Private children
- Injunction (Re B (children) (police investigation))
- Consent to use of embryos (Re Jennings v Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority)
- Bias and recusal (Re AZ (a child) (recusal))
- Third party costs (Peterborough City Council v K and others)
- Family Procedure Rule Committee consultation on police disclosure orders in private law proceedings
- Public children
- HMCTS introduces digital enhancement for placement applications
- Necessity, proportionality and the role of the appellate court (Re H-W (children); Re H-W (children) (No 2))
- Ofsted publishes report on children’s homes services
- Unregulated placement (Trafford Borough Council v B and others)
- International children
- Welfare assessment (Re A (a child) (enforcement of a foreign order))
- Jurisdiction (Re S (a child) (jurisdiction))
- Jurisdiction
- Seising jurisdiction via online proceedings (NP v TP (divorce: application for rescission of order))
- Enforcement
- Committal (Ahmed v Khan)
- Law Commission set to review law on contempt
- Additional Family updates this month
- Lords briefing examines replacing the HRA 1998
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Procedural Guide
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
- New legislation
- Useful information
- Blog
- Twitter
- Monthly highlights archive
Less...
Article summary
This month’s edition of Family highlights includes details of the fifth and sixth Family Procedure Rules 2010 Practice Direction updates of 2022, the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 (Commencement No. 5 and Transitional Provision) Regulations 2022, domestic abuse statutory guidance and statutory guidance on qualified legal representatives appointed by the court under the Domestic Abuse Act 2021. The scope and application of section 27 of the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973 is set out, together with analysis of when jurisdiction is seised in online proceedings and the Supreme Court decision in Re H-W (children); Re H-W (children) (No 2) as to necessity, proportionality and the role of the appellate court. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed, including a new Procedural Guide on divorce proceedings post-DDSA 2020.
