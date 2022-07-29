Family monthly highlights—July 2022

Article summary

This month’s edition of Family highlights includes details of the fifth and sixth Family Procedure Rules 2010 Practice Direction updates of 2022, the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 (Commencement No. 5 and Transitional Provision) Regulations 2022, domestic abuse statutory guidance and statutory guidance on qualified legal representatives appointed by the court under the Domestic Abuse Act 2021. The scope and application of section 27 of the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973 is set out, together with analysis of when jurisdiction is seised in online proceedings and the Supreme Court decision in Re H-W (children); Re H-W (children) (No 2) as to necessity, proportionality and the role of the appellate court. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed, including a new Procedural Guide on divorce proceedings post-DDSA 2020. or to read the full analysis.