Family monthly highlights—July 2021

Article summary

This month’s edition of Family highlights includes details of amendments to the Family Procedure Rules 2010 to automatically deem victims of domestic abuse as ‘vulnerable’ for the purposes of determining whether a participation direction should be made under the Domestic Abuse Act 2021, the publication by Mostyn J of a new port alert standard order and details of the third Nuffield Family Justice Observatory report on remote hearings. Habitual residence in the context of international adoption is considered, together with guidance on the use of the resolutions model within public law proceedings and declarations of parentage in relation to an adopted child. Procedural guidance on challenging a financial remedy arbitral award is set out, together with consideration of the division of assets in a short childless marriage. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed, including a new Practice Note on sequestration to enforce a financial order. or to read the full analysis.