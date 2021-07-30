- Family monthly highlights—July 2021
- In this issue:
- Practice and procedure
- Mostyn J issues amendments to the standard orders
- HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) opens new Service Centre in Salford Quays
- Opening of the Newcastle Civil & Family Courts and Tribunals Centre
- Civil Justice Council report on mandatory ADR
- Family Procedure Rule Committee meeting minutes
- Law Commission publishes its annual report for 2020–2021
- DHSC publishes response to ‘Reforming the Mental Health Act’ consultation
- Judicial Review and Courts Bill
- Law Society issues new webpage on remote hearings
- Nuffield Family Justice Observatory issues report on third remote hearing consultation
- HMCTS announces new location of the Royal Courts of Justice Fees Office
- HMCTS publishes report on flexible operating hours pilot
- Another nail in the coffin of solicitors’ undertakings
- HMCTS removes Microsoft Teams and Skype guidance for remote hearings due to phasing out
- Domestic abuse
- Domestic Abuse Commissioner calls for increased funding and court support
- Domestic abuse victims to be prioritised for accommodation
- Determination of vulnerability—Family Procedure (Amendment No 2) Rules 2021, SI 2021/875
- Cohabitants
- TR1 declaration of trust—absence of agreement insufficient for rectification (Ralph v Ralph)
- DWP publishes draft order entitling cohabiting couples to WPA and BSP
- Financial provision
- Division of assets in a short childless marriage (E v L)
- From chaos comes order—High Court provides procedural guidance on challenging a financial remedy arbitral award (A v A (arbitration guidance))
- Non-matrimonial inherited assets accrued post-separation balanced against the needs of a party with declining health and limited life expectancy (ND (by her litigation friend) v GD)
- Claims under Part III of the Matrimonial and Family Proceedings Act 1984 after the death of a party (Hasan v Ul-Hasan (deceased))
- HM Treasury responds to consultation on increasing normal minimum pension age
- Divorce (Financial Provision) Bill
- Court of Appeal upholds ruling that PPF compensation cap amounts to unlawful age discrimination (Secretary of State for Work and Pensions and Board of the PPF v Hughes)
- PPF responds to the Court of Appeal decision in Secretary of State for Work and Pensions and the Board of the Pension Protection Fund v Hughes
- Private children
- Declaration of parentage declined on public policy grounds (Re H v R and another (Attorney General for England and Wales intervening))
- Contact with incarcerated father (Z v Z and others (Secretary of State for Justice intervening))
- Port alert order (A v B)
- Termination of parental responsibility (Re child X and another; A mother v A father)
- Registration of Polish custody order (K and others v K)
- Children and Families Minister discusses challenges for the future
- Public children
- Authorisation of deprivation of liberty of a child declined where placement unsuitable and no alternative available (Wigan Metropolitan Council v W and others)
- Habitual residence in the context of international adoption (Enfield London Borough Council v K and another)
- Guidance on the use of the resolutions model within public law proceedings (Re J (A Child) (Resolutions Model))
- Transfer request (Child and Family Agency of Ireland v Mother and others)
- Determination of looked after (Salford City Council v W and others)
- Guidance on allocation and gatekeeping for public children proceedings to remain in place
- International children
- Order authorising the sale of a minor’s property (Re Shanavazi)
- Transfer of proceedings (Re D (a child) (care proceedings: 1996 Hague Convention: Article 9 request)
- Child abduction (Re A (children) (abduction: Article 13(b))
- International enforcement
- Order made based on an procedurally incorrect application could not be retrospectively (Des Pallieres v Des Pallieres)
- Brexit
- UK accession to Lugano Convention—is the door now closed?
- European Commission withholds consent for UK to accede to Lugano Convention
- Supreme Court updates Practice Directions and court forms following Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—courts and tribunals guidance updated
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—updated guidance for enforcement agents in England and Wales
- MoJ responds to Constitution Committee report on coronavirus (COVID-19) impacts
- Lord Chief Justice considers coronavirus (COVID-19) impact on justice system
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
- New legislation
- Useful information
- Blog
- Twitter
- Monthly highlights archive
Article summary
This month’s edition of Family highlights includes details of amendments to the Family Procedure Rules 2010 to automatically deem victims of domestic abuse as ‘vulnerable’ for the purposes of determining whether a participation direction should be made under the Domestic Abuse Act 2021, the publication by Mostyn J of a new port alert standard order and details of the third Nuffield Family Justice Observatory report on remote hearings. Habitual residence in the context of international adoption is considered, together with guidance on the use of the resolutions model within public law proceedings and declarations of parentage in relation to an adopted child. Procedural guidance on challenging a financial remedy arbitral award is set out, together with consideration of the division of assets in a short childless marriage. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed, including a new Practice Note on sequestration to enforce a financial order.
