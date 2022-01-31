- Family monthly highlights—January 2022
- In this issue:
- Practice and procedure
- Transparency and domestic abuse (Griffiths v Tickle and others (Rights of Women and another intervening))
- President issues supplementary guidance on e-bundles in the Family Court and the High Court (Family Division)
- Comments invited on review of standard orders
- Minutes published from the first meeting of the Transparency Implementation Group
- Family Procedure Rule Committee annual open meeting minutes
- Additional funding for family mediation voucher scheme
- Family Justice Council publishes recordings from annual debate
- MoJ launches consultation on outdoor weddings and civil partnerships
- Marriage and Civil Partnership (Minimum Age) Bill
- HMCTS awards contracts to support vulnerable court and tribunal users
- Relationship breakdown
- Family Procedure (Amendment) Rules 2022 SI 2022/44 and Family Proceedings Fees (Amendment) Order 2022, SI 2022/54
- Domestic abuse
- Domestic Abuse Act 2021 (Commencement No 3) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/73
- Domestic abuse allegations (Re B-B (domestic abuse: fact-finding); BY v BX)
- Vulnerable witness (K v L and another)
- Financial provision
- New Financial Remedies Court efficiency statement issued
- Private FDR privilege under the microscope (LS v PS (Q Company (a litigation lender) intervening))
- Lessons from the ‘biggest British divorce settlement’ (Her Royal Highness Haya Bint Al Hussein v His Highness Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum)
- What will constitute a ‘special circumstance’ for an ‘adult’ child under Schedule 1? (UD v DN)
- Extension of capital gains tax 'no gain no loss' window on separation and divorce
- Financial provision after overseas divorce (CW v CH)
- Private children
- No contact ordered where father responsible for fatal poisoning (A father v A mother)
- Parental order to one person (A v B C)
- Lead Judge for Private Family Law announced
- Public children
- Deprivation of liberty and unregistered children’s homes (A Mother v Derby City Council (Secretary of State for Education and others intervening))
- Serious findings made against intervener with cognitive difficulties unsafe and unfair (Re S (Vulnerable party—fairness of proceedings); A v A local authority)
- Secure accommodation (A county council v A mother and others)
- Right to care order (AB (by the Official Solicitor, his litigation friend) v Worcestershire County Council and another [2022] EWHC 115 (QB), [2022] All ER (D) 76 (Jan))
- Third party disclosure (Re L (third party disclosure order: Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service))
- International children
- Jurisdiction in children proceedings based on a connection with matrimonial proceedings (Re A (jurisdiction—Family Law Act 1986) (application for amplification))
- EU rights in home Member State for child whose parents of same sex are designated in birth certificate issued by host Member State (V М А v Stolichna obshtina, rayon ‘Pancharevo’)
- Child abduction (G v K)
- Time limit under the 1980 Hague Convention (Re R (a boy) (aged 6) and another; CC v ME)
- Scotland
- Scottish Courts provide update on COVID-19 guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS updates guidance for witnesses coming to court
- HMCTS publishes updated coronavirus (COVID-19) courts and tribunals guidance
- Judicial Office publishes practice guidance on remote hand-down of judgments
- Additional Family updates this month
- Human Rights Act 1998—the government’s proposed reforms
- Anonymity and Transparency Orders in the Court of Protection (Re TH)
- Considering best interests at the end of life (London Borough of X v MR)
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
- New legislation
- Useful information
- Blog
- Twitter
- Monthly highlights archive
Article summary
This month’s edition of Family highlights includes details of supplementary guidance on e-bundles in the Family Court, a new Financial Remedies Court efficiency statement in relation to hearings below High Court judge level and new rules to make the necessary changes to existing primary and secondary legislation consequential upon the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020 (DDSA 2020). Privilege in relation to private financial dispute resolution hearings is set out, together with what may be considered to be special circumstances for an adult child in Schedule 1 to the Children Act 1989 applications and deprivation of liberty and unregistered children’s homes. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed, including new Practice Notes on cryptoassets for family lawyers and remote and hybrid hearings in the Family Court.
