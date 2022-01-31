LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Family monthly highlights—January 2022

Published on: 31 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Practice and procedure
  • Transparency and domestic abuse (Griffiths v Tickle and others (Rights of Women and another intervening))
  • President issues supplementary guidance on e-bundles in the Family Court and the High Court (Family Division)
  • Comments invited on review of standard orders
  • Minutes published from the first meeting of the Transparency Implementation Group
  • Family Procedure Rule Committee annual open meeting minutes
  • Additional funding for family mediation voucher scheme
  • Family Justice Council publishes recordings from annual debate
This month’s edition of Family highlights includes details of supplementary guidance on e-bundles in the Family Court, a new Financial Remedies Court efficiency statement in relation to hearings below High Court judge level and new rules to make the necessary changes to existing primary and secondary legislation consequential upon the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020 (DDSA 2020). Privilege in relation to private financial dispute resolution hearings is set out, together with what may be considered to be special circumstances for an adult child in Schedule 1 to the Children Act 1989 applications and deprivation of liberty and unregistered children’s homes. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed, including new Practice Notes on cryptoassets for family lawyers and remote and hybrid hearings in the Family Court. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

