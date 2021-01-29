Sign-in Help
Home / Family / Key family law developments / Monthly highlights

Legal News

Family monthly highlights—January 2021

Published on: 29 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Practice and procedure
  • President of the Family Division issues further coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance
  • Brexit amendments made to FPR 2010 Practice Directions
  • MOJ awards £3.1m to support people in court without legal representation
  • HMCTS revises Form N161 for appeals
  • Relationship breakdown
  • Setting aside divorce decrees due to fraud and procedural irregularity (Shahzad v Mazher)
  • Briefing examines divorce proceedings post-Brexit
Article summary

This month’s edition of Family highlights includes consideration of setting aside divorce decrees due to fraud and procedural irregularity, specific issue orders as to the vaccination of a child and the Court of Appeal’s approach to maintenance pending suit applications and budgets. Amendments to various Family Procedure Rules 2010 Practice Directions consequential to Brexit are set out, together with further coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance from the President of the Family Division. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed, including new Practice Notes on High Court (Family Division) appeals by electronic means and the implications as to the taking of evidence in the EU in relation to family proceedings as a result of Brexit. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

