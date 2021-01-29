Family monthly highlights—January 2021

Article summary

This month’s edition of Family highlights includes consideration of setting aside divorce decrees due to fraud and procedural irregularity, specific issue orders as to the vaccination of a child and the Court of Appeal’s approach to maintenance pending suit applications and budgets. Amendments to various Family Procedure Rules 2010 Practice Directions consequential to Brexit are set out, together with further coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance from the President of the Family Division. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed, including new Practice Notes on High Court (Family Division) appeals by electronic means and the implications as to the taking of evidence in the EU in relation to family proceedings as a result of Brexit. or to read the full analysis.