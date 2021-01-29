- Family monthly highlights—January 2021
- In this issue:
- Practice and procedure
- President of the Family Division issues further coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance
- Brexit amendments made to FPR 2010 Practice Directions
- MOJ awards £3.1m to support people in court without legal representation
- HMCTS revises Form N161 for appeals
- Relationship breakdown
- Setting aside divorce decrees due to fraud and procedural irregularity (Shahzad v Mazher)
- Briefing examines divorce proceedings post-Brexit
More...
- Domestic abuse
- Coercive and controlling behaviour (F v M)
- Domestic Abuse Bill
- Financial provision
- Procedure and principles to be applied to maintenance pending suit applications (Rattan v Kuwad)
- Complex, lengthy proceedings—assessment of costs, strike out, conduct and non-compliance (Taiga v Ogbedo)
- Application for an adaptation order under Article 54 of Brussels I (recast) in respect of an Italian freezing order (Manetta v Filippo)
- Undue delay in implementing pension sharing order caused severe non-financial loss (Mr H PO-28860)
- Disclosure (V v W)
- Costs for preliminary issues (Crowther v Crowther)
- Pension schemes—new Brexit transition guidance from the Pension Protection Fund
- Benefits and pensions—updated DWP Brexit transition guidance
- Private children
- Specific issue orders as to the vaccination of a child (M v H (Private Law Vaccination))
- Cafcass updates guidance on working with children though coronavirus (COVID–19)
- Medical treatment and child arrangements order (An NHS Foundation Trust v MK (by her litigation friend, the Official Solicitor))
- Specific issue order (Re AC (a child))
- Public children
- International kinship care guide
- Department for Education announces review of outcomes of children in social care
- Duty to notify (Prospective adopters v The mother)
- Placement order (Re G)
- Deprivation of liberty in residential placement (Mayor and Burgesses of a local authority v L (a child by his children's guardian))
- Consent in respect of adoption (A local authority v EL)
- Care proceedings (M (children) v A local authority)
- International children
- Summary return (B v A)
- Scotland
- Civil Partnership (Scotland) Act 2020 (Commencement No. 3, Saving and Transitional Provision) Regulations 2021, SSI 2021/23
- Civil Partnership Between Persons of Different Sexes (Prescribed Bodies) (Scotland) Regulations 2021, SSI 2021/124
- Children’s Hearings (Scotland) Act 2011 (Rules of Procedure in Children’s Hearings) Amendment Rules 2021 (draft)
- Brexit
- Retained EU law—a guide for the perplexed
- Continued recognition of civil judgments between the UK and Norway
- Government guidance
- The Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA)
- The European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS details process for dealing with coronavirus (COVID-19) cases
- Supreme Court announces changes to arrangements amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Law Society publishes update on courts and tribunals amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Updated guidance on attending a tribunal or court hearing amid coronavirus (COVID 19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Supreme Court announces building closure
- Message from Lord Chief Justice amid new coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS updates guidance amid new lockdown measures
- Additional Family updates this month
- The Independent Human Rights Act Review publishes a call for evidence
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
- New legislation
- Useful information
- Blog
- Twitter
- Monthly highlights archive
Less...
Article summary
This month’s edition of Family highlights includes consideration of setting aside divorce decrees due to fraud and procedural irregularity, specific issue orders as to the vaccination of a child and the Court of Appeal’s approach to maintenance pending suit applications and budgets. Amendments to various Family Procedure Rules 2010 Practice Directions consequential to Brexit are set out, together with further coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance from the President of the Family Division. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed, including new Practice Notes on High Court (Family Division) appeals by electronic means and the implications as to the taking of evidence in the EU in relation to family proceedings as a result of Brexit.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.