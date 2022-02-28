LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Family monthly highlights—February 2022

Published on: 28 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  Family monthly highlights—February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Practice and procedure
  • HMCTS announces deadlines for submission of applications before DDSA 2020 comes into effect
  • FPR 2010 Practice Direction amendments and new private children pilot
  • Private and public law children standard orders updated
  • First hearings in the Family Division at the Royal Courts of Justice to be in-person
  • Fifth sub-group of the Family Transparency Implementation Group (TIG) announced
  • Family Procedure Rule Committee annual open meeting minutes
  • Working group publishes interim report on e-signatures
    More...

Article summary

This month’s edition of Family highlights includes details of the deadlines to be imposed for the submission of matrimonial and civil partnership applications prior to the implementation of the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020 (DDSA 2020), a revised Form D81 (Statement of information for a consent order in relation to a financial remedy), an advisory notice regarding the completion of the assets and income template (ES2) in the Financial Remedies Court and the first Family Procedure Rules 2010 (FPR 2010), SI 2010/2955, Practice Direction update of 2022. The approach to contributions to contact costs by victims of domestic abuse is also considered, together with whether a ‘nesting arrangement’ in a private children case was unfair or wrong and amendments to private and public law children standard orders. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed, including new Practice Notes on financial remedy proceedings allocated below High Court judge level and the enforcement of orders in the Court of Protection. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

