- Family monthly highlights—February 2022
- In this issue:
- Practice and procedure
- HMCTS announces deadlines for submission of applications before DDSA 2020 comes into effect
- FPR 2010 Practice Direction amendments and new private children pilot
- Private and public law children standard orders updated
- First hearings in the Family Division at the Royal Courts of Justice to be in-person
- Fifth sub-group of the Family Transparency Implementation Group (TIG) announced
- Family Procedure Rule Committee annual open meeting minutes
- Working group publishes interim report on e-signatures
- Capacity (Richardson-Ruhan v Ruhan and others)
- Forced marriage (Sheffield City Council v M and others)
- Relationship breakdown
- Evidential issues on an allegation of forgery (R v R (divorce: decree absolute, set aside, forgery))
- Domestic abuse
- Funding to ensure safe accommodation spaces for domestic abuse victims announced
- Financial provision
- New Form D81 issued
- Advisory notice issued on the use of assets and income template ES2
- CPR Committee launches consultation on CPR 7 (how to start proceedings—the claim form) and CPR 8 (alternative procedure for claims)
- Loans (P v Q (financial remedies))
- Maintenance pending suit (Collardeau-Fuchs v Fuchs)
- Private children
- Ordering a victim of abuse to contribute to contact costs will be exceptional (Griffiths v Griffiths)
- Interim child arrangements order (Re A and others (children: nesting arrangement))
- Declaration of parentage (Aylward-Davies v Chesterman and another)
- Public children
- Fairness (Re L (a child) (fact-finding hearing: fairness); Z v A local authority and others)
- Suspension of e-bundle pagination requirements extended in public law children cases
- No duty owed by local authority in failure to remove claim (AB v Worcestershire County Council)
- Announcement regarding non-compliance with Adoption Agencies Regulations 2005, SI 2005/389
- Achieving Best Evidence guidance updated
- International
- New secular laws come into force in Abu Dhabi
- International children
- 1980 Hague Convention (Re S (a boy, born on [a date]); M v F and others)
- Application for asylum (Re R (a child) (asylum and 1980 Hague Convention application))
- Family provision claims
- Family provision claim and the rule in Cherry v Boultbee (Johnston v Wackett)
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
- Blog
- Twitter
- Monthly highlights archive
Article summary
This month’s edition of Family highlights includes details of the deadlines to be imposed for the submission of matrimonial and civil partnership applications prior to the implementation of the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020 (DDSA 2020), a revised Form D81 (Statement of information for a consent order in relation to a financial remedy), an advisory notice regarding the completion of the assets and income template (ES2) in the Financial Remedies Court and the first Family Procedure Rules 2010 (FPR 2010), SI 2010/2955, Practice Direction update of 2022. The approach to contributions to contact costs by victims of domestic abuse is also considered, together with whether a ‘nesting arrangement’ in a private children case was unfair or wrong and amendments to private and public law children standard orders. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed, including new Practice Notes on financial remedy proceedings allocated below High Court judge level and the enforcement of orders in the Court of Protection.
