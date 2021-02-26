- Family monthly highlights—February 2021
- In this issue:
- Practice and procedure
- Amendments to Family Procedure Rules 2010 Practice Directions
- Solicitors’ retainers did not permit interim statute bills (Masters v Charles Fussell & Co LLP)
- Update on the President’s transparency review
- Relationship breakdown
- Capacity to consent to marriage, nullity and declarations under the inherent jurisdiction considered (NB v MI)
- Domestic abuse
- Coercive and controlling behaviour in similar fact cases (F v M)
- Domestic Abuse Bill
- Financial provision
- President of Family Division confirms completion of Financial Remedy Court pilot project
- Treatment of matrimonial and non-matrimonial property in a long marriage (WX v HX)
- Courts may capitalise periodical payments for a child (AZ v FM)
- Financial remedies—updated evidence—pensions (Finch v Baker)
- New guidance on issue and allocation in the Financial Remedies Court (FRC)
- Interim maintenance and legal services costs order (R v R )
- Possession proceedings for former matrimonial home (Derhalli v Derhalli)
- HM Treasury’s response to consultation relating to the 2015 public service pension scheme reforms
- Consultation launched on minimum pension age increase
- Private children
- Parental responsibility (FC v MC)
- Nuffield Family Justice Observatory reports on private law applications
- Public children
- Welsh Government launches consultation on amendments to adoption regulations
- High Court severely criticises local authority’s ‘breath taking incompetence’ and failures to disclose in care proceedings (Local Authority v CD)
- Childrens’ services referrals—the duty of confidence and the public interest (A local authority v AM)
- Launch of the Public Law Working Group final report
- DfE bans vulnerable children from unregulated accommodation after consultation
- Nuffield Family Justice Observatory launches supervision order survey
- Unregulated placement (A borough council v E (a minor by her children’s guardian) and others)
- Disclosure of documents (Re R (children) (control of court documents))
- Non-disclosure of child’s existence (A local authority v JK)
- Adoption appeal (Re T and another (children) (refusal of placement order))
- Interim care order (Re DD (a child) (removal under interim care order) GD and another v A local authority and others GD and another v A local authority and others)
- Special guardianship (A local authority v W )
- Family Justice Council to hold seminars on adoption in the 21st century
- International children
- Re A (a child) (1980 Hague Convention: set aside)
- Return of children (EM v BK)
- Permission to take children to a non-Hague country during the pandemic (K v K)
- Child abduction (Re G (children) (abduction: consent/discretion))
- Jurisdiction (TK v ML)
- Scotland
- Looked After Children (Scotland) Amendment Regulations 2021
- New simplified divorce and dissolution forms for Scotland
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS publishes Q&A document on coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery plan
- HMCTS updates coronavirus (COVID-19) local testing guidance
- Additional Family updates this month
- A Gillick competent minor’s refusal to consent to medical treatment is not determinative (Re X (a child) (No 2) An NHS Trust v X)
- Family provision claim permitted out of time following earlier discontinuance (Wickham v Riley)
- Official Solicitor publishes two new practice notes
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
- New legislation
- Useful information
- New webinars
- Blog
- Twitter
- Monthly highlights archive
