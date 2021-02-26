Sign-in Help
Family monthly highlights—February 2021

Family monthly highlights—February 2021
Published on: 26 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Practice and procedure
  • Amendments to Family Procedure Rules 2010 Practice Directions
  • Solicitors’ retainers did not permit interim statute bills (Masters v Charles Fussell & Co LLP)
  • Update on the President’s transparency review
  • Relationship breakdown
  • Capacity to consent to marriage, nullity and declarations under the inherent jurisdiction considered (NB v MI)
  • Domestic abuse
  • Coercive and controlling behaviour in similar fact cases (F v M)
This month’s edition of Family highlights includes details of amendments to the Family Procedure Rules 2010 Practice Directions and new guidance on issue and allocation in the Financial Remedies Court. Capacity to consent to marriage, nullity and declarations under the inherent jurisdiction is considered, in addition to coercive and controlling behaviour in similar fact cases. Treatment of matrimonial and non-matrimonial property in a long marriage is set out, together with when courts may capitalise periodical payments for a child and the duty of confidence and the public interest in relation to children’s services referrals. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed, including a new international tab which can be located on the home page which includes, inter alia, a new Practice Note, EU collection—Family, which collects together Family content that addresses matters of EU law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

