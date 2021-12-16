LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Family monthly highlights—December 2021

Published on: 16 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Practice and procedure
  • Mostyn J announces new forms for the use of the court in contempt proceedings and amendments to the standard orders
  • Family Procedure Rule Committee meeting minutes
  • Law Commission to review the Arbitration Act 1996
  • Membership of the Family Transparency Implementation Group announced
  • MoJ publishes government position on implementation of human rights judgments
  • Scottish Government launches consultation on court fees for 2022–25
  • Relationship breakdown
This month’s edition of Family highlights includes details of new forms for the use of the court in contempt proceedings and the revocation of three committal standard orders, proposals to monitor and report on domestic abuse in private law children cases and a practice message issued for the London Financial Remedies Court. Security for costs in family proceedings is considered, together with section 91(14) of the Children Act 1989 orders in situations of supervised contact and protection against self-incrimination in private law children proceedings. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed, including a new Practice Note on electronic bundles in family proceedings and a new Precedent checklist on taking instructions in a family provision claim. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

