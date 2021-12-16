- Family monthly highlights—December 2021
- In this issue:
- Practice and procedure
- Mostyn J announces new forms for the use of the court in contempt proceedings and amendments to the standard orders
- Family Procedure Rule Committee meeting minutes
- Law Commission to review the Arbitration Act 1996
- Membership of the Family Transparency Implementation Group announced
- MoJ publishes government position on implementation of human rights judgments
- Scottish Government launches consultation on court fees for 2022–25
- Relationship breakdown
- Foreign divorce (Al Saleh v Nakeeb)
- Domestic abuse
- Proposals to monitor and report on domestic abuse in private law children cases
- Financial provision
- Practice message issued for London Financial Remedies Court
- DWP publishes proposed benefit rates and pensions rates for 2022–23
- Private children
- Protection against self-incrimination limited to public law children proceedings (F v M)
- Placing orders made under section 91(14) of the Children Act 1989 in a modern context (Re A (a child) (supervised contact) (s 91(14) Children Act 1989 orders))
- Discharge of parental responsibility (A father v A mother)
- Step-parent adoption (Re YP; A v R and another)
- Public children
- Declaratory relief for placement orders where the Adoption Agency Regulations 2005 were breached (Somerset County Council v NHS Somerset Clinical Commissioning Group and another)
- Eight courts added to public law children pilot
- Options by reference to the welfare checklist (Re CO (a child: care proceedings); A local authority v The mother and Ors)
- Adoption order and revocation of placement (A and another v X and others)
- Costs
- When and how should security for costs be ordered in family proceedings? (MG v AR)
- Legal services order (Re AI M)
- International children
- Inchoate rights of custody (NT and another v HT and others)
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—Lord Frost statement on Brexit Opportunities: Review of Retained EU Law
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS publishes evaluation of remote hearings during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—message from Lord Chief Justice and Senior President of Tribunals on Plan B
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) update published on the use of LFDs in Scottish courts
- HMCTS updates coronavirus (COVID-19) courts and tribunals guidance
- Additional Family updates this month
- The Court of Appeal provides guidance in respect of judges meeting ‘P’, in Court of Protection proceedings (Re AH)
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- New Precedent
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
- Blog
- Twitter
- Monthly highlights archive
Article summary
This month’s edition of Family highlights includes details of new forms for the use of the court in contempt proceedings and the revocation of three committal standard orders, proposals to monitor and report on domestic abuse in private law children cases and a practice message issued for the London Financial Remedies Court. Security for costs in family proceedings is considered, together with section 91(14) of the Children Act 1989 orders in situations of supervised contact and protection against self-incrimination in private law children proceedings. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed, including a new Practice Note on electronic bundles in family proceedings and a new Precedent checklist on taking instructions in a family provision claim.
