Family monthly highlights—December 2021

Article summary

This month’s edition of Family highlights includes details of new forms for the use of the court in contempt proceedings and the revocation of three committal standard orders, proposals to monitor and report on domestic abuse in private law children cases and a practice message issued for the London Financial Remedies Court. Security for costs in family proceedings is considered, together with section 91(14) of the Children Act 1989 orders in situations of supervised contact and protection against self-incrimination in private law children proceedings. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed, including a new Practice Note on electronic bundles in family proceedings and a new Precedent checklist on taking instructions in a family provision claim. or to read the full analysis.