- Family monthly highlights—December 2020
- In this issue:
- Practice and procedure
- Amendments to legal aid financial eligibility
- Amendments to Family Procedure Rules 2010 and new Practice Direction 41C
- HMCTS issues guidance on urgent applications prior to IP completion day
- Family Justice Board issues statement on priorities
- Expert panel constituted to review structural framework of HRA 1998
- MoJ publishes its important areas of research interest
- Relationship breakdown
- Family Procedure Rule Committee consultation on service and matrimonial and civil partnership proceedings
- Domestic abuse
- Call for evidence launched on tacking violence against women and girls
- Financial provision
- Costs in Schedule 1 proceedings (Re Z (a child) (Schedule 1: legal costs funding order; interim financial provision))
- Private children
- Setting aside findings of fact based on apparent bias was wrong and unfair (Re W (children) (private law: reopening/recusal))
- Private adoption (Re H (a child) (step-parent adoption))
- Public children
- How the care system should change—a child’s perspective
- Deprivation of liberty (A local authority v G)
- Adoption—termination of placement (Prospective adopters v A local authority)
- Adoption—Court of Appeal guidance on revocation of placement orders (Re C (children) (revocation of placement orders))
- President of the Family Division issues addendum to unregistered placements guidance
- Recording of HMCTS event on family public law digital service
- Concerns raised about virtual child protection conferences
- Time limits (Re A (a child) (adoption time limits s 44(3)))
- International children
- Contempt of court under substituted Part 37 (Emoni v Atabo)
- Brexit
- What does IP completion day mean for Family?
- The impact of Brexit on divorce and financial proceedings in England and Wales
- Brexit—financial applications in family proceedings
- Retained EU law―a practical guide
- Webinar for legal professionals in relation to the end of the transition period
- Resolution issues Brexit notes for family lawyers ahead of IP completion day
- What does IP completion day mean for the status of EU law in the UK?
- European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (Relevant Court) (Retained EU Case Law) Regulations 2020, SI 2020/1525
- Civil, Criminal and Family Justice (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020, SI 2020/1493
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- UK Children’s Commissioners’ joint report considers coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary
- HMCTS recording considers progress and recovery in courts and tribunals
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Updated advice for courts and tribunals
- Additional family updates
- Court declines to extend the Chorley principle to a solicitor acting for themselves as a litigant in person (JH v CH & SAP)
- Briefing paper on gender recognition reform published
- Brexit coverage over the festive period
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Brexit transition hub
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
- New legislation
- Useful information
- Festive period
- Blog
- Twitter
- Monthly highlights archive
Article summary
This month’s edition of Family highlights includes a new Practice Note on what IP completion day means for family law, located in our Brexit subtopic. As 11 pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the implementation period (IP) entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant changes begin to take effect across the UK’s legal regime. The impact of Brexit on divorce and financial proceedings in England and Wales is analysed, together with financial applications in family proceedings in light of Brexit. In addition to Brexit coverage, two recent adoption decisions are set out, considering the interpretation of notice being given by prospective adopters who wish to return a child and Court of Appeal guidance on the revocation of placement orders. The first reported case to consider the substituted Family Procedure Rules 2010 (FPR 2010), SI 2010/2955, Pt 37 rules for contempt applications in the family courts is also reviewed. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed, including two new Practice Notes on the 1996 Hague Convention.
