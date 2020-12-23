Sign-in Help
Legal News

Family monthly highlights—December 2020

Published on: 23 December 2020
Updated on: 23 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Practice and procedure
  • Amendments to legal aid financial eligibility
  • Amendments to Family Procedure Rules 2010 and new Practice Direction 41C
  • HMCTS issues guidance on urgent applications prior to IP completion day
  • Family Justice Board issues statement on priorities
  • Expert panel constituted to review structural framework of HRA 1998
  • MoJ publishes its important areas of research interest
  • Relationship breakdown
    • More...

Article summary

This month’s edition of Family highlights includes a new Practice Note on what IP completion day means for family law, located in our Brexit subtopic. As 11 pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the implementation period (IP) entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant changes begin to take effect across the UK’s legal regime. The impact of Brexit on divorce and financial proceedings in England and Wales is analysed, together with financial applications in family proceedings in light of Brexit. In addition to Brexit coverage, two recent adoption decisions are set out, considering the interpretation of notice being given by prospective adopters who wish to return a child and Court of Appeal guidance on the revocation of placement orders. The first reported case to consider the substituted Family Procedure Rules 2010 (FPR 2010), SI 2010/2955, Pt 37 rules for contempt applications in the family courts is also reviewed. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed, including two new Practice Notes on the 1996 Hague Convention. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

