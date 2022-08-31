- Family monthly highlights—August 2022
- In this issue:
- Practice and procedure
- Family Mediation Council publishes standards, guidance and assurance processes for MIAMs
- Implementation of the Marriage and Civil Partnership (Minimum Age) Act 2022
- Relationship breakdown
- HMCTS publish guidance on applying for a conditional order and responding to a conditional order refusal using the online system
- Women and Equalities Committee issues report on cohabitation rights
- Domestic abuse
- Restriction on contact (R (on the application of Philpot) v Metropolitan Police Commissioner)
More...
- Financial provision
- Bankruptcy (Re Wotherspoon (in bankruptcy); Hinton (as trustee in bankruptcy of John Wotherspoon) v Wotherspoon)
- Barder event (Goodyear v Executors of the Estate of Heather Goodyear (deceased))
- Adjourning capital claims (X v Y)
- Judgment summons (Barclay v Barclay)
- Pension Advisory Group survey issued
- Child maintenance decision makers guidance updated
- Private children
- Appeal (Re X (children))
- Public children
- Jurisdiction (Hackney London Borough Council v P and others)
- Admissibility of foreign convictions in children proceedings (W-A (Children: Foreign Conviction))
- Sexual abuse (Re F and another (children) (sexual abuse allegations))
- Interim care order (Warwickshire County Council v The mother and others)
- Inherent jurisdiction (Re K and Re R (unregulated placement : authorisation pursuant to the Court’s inherent jurisdiction : prohibition))
- Fact-finding hearing (Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council v VW and others)
- International children
- Rights of custody (K v N)
- Consent and grave risk (Re B (children) (abduction: consent: oral evidence) (Article 13(b))
- Disclosure (Re G (a child) (inherent jurisdiction return: disclosure of asylum documents))
- Additional Family updates this month
- Capacity to consent to engage in sexual relations will be person specific in some cases (Hull City Council v KF (by her litigation friend, AI))
- French Ministry of Justice podcast on judicial cooperation
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Procedural Guide and Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
- Blog
- Twitter
- Monthly highlights archive
Less...
Article summary
This month’s edition of Family highlights includes consideration of the admissibility of foreign convictions in children proceedings and an application to set aside a pension sharing order where one of the parties had died shortly after a consent order was agreed. HMCTS guidance on applying for a conditional order using the online system and responding to a conditional order refusal is set out, together with new standards, guidance and assurance processes for mediation information and assessment meetings (MIAMs) and details of the Pension Advisory Group’s review of their report on the treatment of pensions on divorce. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed, including a new Procedural Guide on divorce proceedings (post-DDSA 2020) and a Family consultation tracker.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.