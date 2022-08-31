Family monthly highlights—August 2022

Article summary

This month’s edition of Family highlights includes consideration of the admissibility of foreign convictions in children proceedings and an application to set aside a pension sharing order where one of the parties had died shortly after a consent order was agreed. HMCTS guidance on applying for a conditional order using the online system and responding to a conditional order refusal is set out, together with new standards, guidance and assurance processes for mediation information and assessment meetings (MIAMs) and details of the Pension Advisory Group’s review of their report on the treatment of pensions on divorce. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed, including a new Procedural Guide on divorce proceedings (post-DDSA 2020) and a Family consultation tracker. or to read the full analysis.