Family monthly highlights—August 2022

Published on: 31 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Practice and procedure
  • Family Mediation Council publishes standards, guidance and assurance processes for MIAMs
  • Implementation of the Marriage and Civil Partnership (Minimum Age) Act 2022
  • Relationship breakdown
  • HMCTS publish guidance on applying for a conditional order and responding to a conditional order refusal using the online system
  • Women and Equalities Committee issues report on cohabitation rights
  • Domestic abuse
  • Restriction on contact (R (on the application of Philpot) v Metropolitan Police Commissioner)
    More...

Article summary

This month’s edition of Family highlights includes consideration of the admissibility of foreign convictions in children proceedings and an application to set aside a pension sharing order where one of the parties had died shortly after a consent order was agreed. HMCTS guidance on applying for a conditional order using the online system and responding to a conditional order refusal is set out, together with new standards, guidance and assurance processes for mediation information and assessment meetings (MIAMs) and details of the Pension Advisory Group’s review of their report on the treatment of pensions on divorce. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed, including a new Procedural Guide on divorce proceedings (post-DDSA 2020) and a Family consultation tracker. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

