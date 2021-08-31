- Family monthly highlights—August 2021
- In this issue:
- Practice and procedure
- Amendments to Family Procedure Rules 2010 Practice Directions and new application form for contempt proceedings
- President of the Family Division’s transparency review update
- MoJ seeks views on dispute resolution in England and Wales
- Relationship breakdown
- HMCTS announce transition period after the online divorce service becomes mandatory on 13 September 2021
- Declaration of marriage (Botwe v Brifa)
- Domestic abuse
- Consultation on draft statutory guidance for implementing the definition of domestic abuse
- Financial provision
- The millionaire’s defence, costs funding and interim provision in Schedule 1 to the Children Act 1989 proceedings (Re Z (No.2) (a child) (Schedule 1: further legal costs funding order; further interim financial provision); X v Y)
- Consultation response on increasing the NMPA—key aspects and implications for pension schemes
- Needs and costs (Azarmi-Movafagh v Bassiri-Dezfouli)
- Private children
- High Court grants privacy injunction in private law children proceedings
- Public children
- Supreme Court considers secure accommodation (Re T (A Child))
- Request for transfer of jurisdiction in public law proceedings pursuant to Article 9 of the 1996 Hague Convention (Re D (a child) (care proceedings: 1996 Hague Convention: Article 9 request))
- Care proceedings (The mother v Northumberland County Council and another)
- International children
- Child abduction (Re P and another (children) (Hague Convention: consent) and Re P and another (children) (Hague Convention: consent) (Costs))
- Inherent jurisdiction (Re S (children) (inherent jurisdiction: setting aside return order); GC v AS)
- Enforcement
- Hadkinson order (BSA v NVT)
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
- Blog
- Twitter
- Monthly highlights archive
Article summary
This month’s edition of Family highlights includes details of amendments to the Family Procedure Rules 2010 Practice Directions, a new FPR 2010, PD 36X which states that from 13 September 2021, legal representatives must submit applications for divorce online and a new application form for contempt proceedings. The millionaire’s defence in proceedings under Schedule 1 to the Children Act 1989 is considered, together with privacy injunctions in private law children proceedings and requests for transfer of jurisdiction in public law proceedings pursuant to Article 9 of the 1996 Hague Convention. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated content is also detailed.
