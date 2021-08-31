menu-search
Family monthly highlights—August 2021

Published on: 31 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Practice and procedure
  • Amendments to Family Procedure Rules 2010 Practice Directions and new application form for contempt proceedings
  • President of the Family Division’s transparency review update
  • MoJ seeks views on dispute resolution in England and Wales
  • Relationship breakdown
  • HMCTS announce transition period after the online divorce service becomes mandatory on 13 September 2021
  • Declaration of marriage (Botwe v Brifa)
  • Domestic abuse
Article summary

This month's edition of Family highlights includes details of amendments to the Family Procedure Rules 2010 Practice Directions, a new FPR 2010, PD 36X which states that from 13 September 2021, legal representatives must submit applications for divorce online and a new application form for contempt proceedings. The millionaire's defence in proceedings under Schedule 1 to the Children Act 1989 is considered, together with privacy injunctions in private law children proceedings and requests for transfer of jurisdiction in public law proceedings pursuant to Article 9 of the 1996 Hague Convention. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated content is also detailed.

