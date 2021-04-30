Family monthly highlights—April 2021

Article summary

This month’s edition of Family highlights includes consideration of guidance from the Court of Appeal on domestic abuse hearings and fact-finding hearings, the test to discharge a special guardianship order and the powers available to local authorities to facilitate applications for settled status for looked after children in the absence of parental co-operation. The court’s approach to enforcement in non-EU Member States is also set out, together with Court of Appeal guidance on determining whether a European regulation forms part of UK domestic law, how to analyse the impact of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement and the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020, and details of amendments to the public law standard orders. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed. or to read the full analysis.