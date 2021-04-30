Sign-in Help
Home / Family / Key family law developments / Monthly highlights

Legal News

Family monthly highlights—April 2021

Family monthly highlights—April 2021
Published on: 30 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Family monthly highlights—April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Practice and procedure
  • Standard orders—amendments to the public law orders
  • Online divorce system extended to allow respondent’s solicitors to complete acknowledgment of service online
  • HMCTS launches updated online court and tribunal finder
  • HMCTS Strategic Engagement Group discusses court reforms and video hearings
  • Family Division Liaison Judge appointed for the Midland Circuit
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS issues updated guidance for those accessing RCJ
  • HMCTS updates E-Filing guidance to include Help with Fees number when paying
    • More...

Article summary

This month’s edition of Family highlights includes consideration of guidance from the Court of Appeal on domestic abuse hearings and fact-finding hearings, the test to discharge a special guardianship order and the powers available to local authorities to facilitate applications for settled status for looked after children in the absence of parental co-operation. The court’s approach to enforcement in non-EU Member States is also set out, together with Court of Appeal guidance on determining whether a European regulation forms part of UK domestic law, how to analyse the impact of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement and the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020, and details of amendments to the public law standard orders. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) regime

What are OFTOs?Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs) are the owners of offshore transmission assets which connect offshore wind farms to the onshore electricity network. The transmission assets comprise everything between the offshore point of connection with the generating wind farm assets and the

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

LEXISNEXIS

Compulsory winding up of a company—the process and procedure

STOP PRESS: The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 contains provisions which, on a temporary basis (presently until 31 December 2020) impose significant limitations on the ability for a creditor to seek a winding-up order against a company. For further reading, see Practice Note: Corporate

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More