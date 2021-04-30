- Family monthly highlights—April 2021
- In this issue:
- Practice and procedure
- Standard orders—amendments to the public law orders
- Online divorce system extended to allow respondent’s solicitors to complete acknowledgment of service online
- HMCTS launches updated online court and tribunal finder
- HMCTS Strategic Engagement Group discusses court reforms and video hearings
- Family Division Liaison Judge appointed for the Midland Circuit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS issues updated guidance for those accessing RCJ
- HMCTS updates E-Filing guidance to include Help with Fees number when paying
- Ministry of Justice opens survey on procedure rules pages
- Pilot Practice Direction 36W (Pilot Scheme: Procedure for notification of certain protection orders to the police by email)
- Domestic abuse
- Guidance from the Court of Appeal on domestic abuse hearings and fact-finding hearings (Re H-N and others (children) (domestic abuse: finding of fact hearings))
- Protocol for domestic abuse applications
- Domestic Abuse Bill
- Financial provision
- Private FDRs (AS v CS)
- Private children
- The test to discharge a special guardianship order (Re M (special guardianship order—leave to apply to discharge))
- DWP announces funding for councils to train staff to resolve parental conflict
- Public children
- High Court’s severe criticism of a local authority’s serious failures (YY (Children—Conduct of the Local Authority))
- Court of Appeal denies journalist’s request for extensive access to court papers (Newman v Southampton City Council)
- Powers available to local authorities to facilitate applications for settled status for looked after children in the absence of parental co-operation (W and Re Z (EU Settled Status for Looked After Children))
- NFJO publishes report on supervision orders in care proceedings
- Concerns raised on extended children care requirement amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- International
- Enforcement in non-EU Member States (C (A Child))
- Brexit
- UK accession to Lugano Convention—Is the door closing?
- Court of Appeal provides step-by-step guidance on determining whether a European regulation forms part of UK domestic law and sets out how to analyse the impact of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement and the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 (Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd)
- Additional news—daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
- New legislation
- Useful information
- Blog
- Twitter
- Monthly highlights archive
Article summary
This month’s edition of Family highlights includes consideration of guidance from the Court of Appeal on domestic abuse hearings and fact-finding hearings, the test to discharge a special guardianship order and the powers available to local authorities to facilitate applications for settled status for looked after children in the absence of parental co-operation. The court’s approach to enforcement in non-EU Member States is also set out, together with Court of Appeal guidance on determining whether a European regulation forms part of UK domestic law, how to analyse the impact of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement and the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020, and details of amendments to the public law standard orders. In addition to links to analysis of other key decisions, recently updated and new content is also detailed.
