Family Law—provision for children under Schedule 1 of the Children Act 1989—millionaire’s defence—legal costs funding—and interim provision (Re Z (No 2) (a child))

Article summary

Family analysis: In this decision on various applications for interim relief in proceedings brought pursuant to Schedule 1 to the Children Act 1989 (ChA 1989) Mr Justice Cobb made important observations on the use of the ‘millionaire’s defence’ to restrict the scope of disclosure required in ChA 1989, Sch 1 proceedings and how the court should approach an application for further legal services costs provision in circumstances where such provision had previously been made in the proceedings and the expenditure by a party’s lawyers had significantly exceeded the sum previously assessed as reasonable by the court. Andrzej Bojarski, barrister, at The 36 Group, discusses the case. or to read the full analysis.